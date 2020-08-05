Israeli cyber has once again been put on the doorstep of greatness this past week, with a few Israeli cyber startups taking home some global recognition for excellence, while 2 of them winning the industry's most prestigious awards, and even getting a "Black Unicorn" nod of respect in the process, meaning they have the potential to be a $1 billion company.

Cybellum beats out over 3200 cyber-companies

Israeli cyber startup Cybellum, which provides the automotive industry with an agentless cyber solution that doesn't require access to an organization's source code to provide clear visibility and remediation insight, announced that it has been named a Top 100 Cyber-security Startup for 2020. This comes after barely week since the Israeli cyber startup was in the news following an impressive Series A funding round.

Cybellum CTO Michael Engstler and CEO Slava Bronfman credit: Yarin Tarnos

"We're pleased to name Cybellum as a winner among the Top 100 Cyber-Security Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like Cybellum with this kind of incredible potential in the cyber-security marketplace," said contest judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

Cybellum competed against many of the industry's hot startups in cyber-security for this prestigious award. Cyber Defense Magazine scoured the globe and found over 3200 cyber-security companies with nearly 30% in the startup range having been incorporated within the last 36 months or releasing their first round of innovative cyber-security products and services.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Slava Bronfman and CTO Michael Engstler, "Cybellum is focused on developing an Automotive Vulnerability Management platform to help product security teams pinpoint and mitigate their most pressing threats, before attacks happen," said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum. "We are honored to be named a Top 100 Cyber-Security Startup for 2020, being recognized for our innovative vehicle-level risk assessment platform that helps the automotive supply chain to manage the risk accurately, save time and manpower, and prepare for upcoming regulations."

XMCyber proves Unicorns aren't only in fairy tales

XM Cyber , provider of breach and attack simulation, advanced cyber risk analytics and cloud security posture management, announced that it has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020.

XM Cyber's cyber-security platform credit: XM Cyber

XM Cyber, which secured Series B financing a little less than a month ago, competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cyber-security products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cyber-security company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cyber-security marketplace.

"We're pleased to name XM Cyber as a winner among a small, elite group of cyber-security industry leaders in our second annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

XM Cyber is advancing the security industry with patented products that enable enterprises to automatically and continuously test their security posture. By safely simulating attacks 24/7, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Additionally, recommendations to remediate issues are provided and prioritized based on importance and relation to the customer's most critical assets. By helping businesses to constantly improve their security posture, XM Cyber reduces costs and allows security teams to focus on the most critical issues, all while lowering exposure and risk.

"XM Cyber is very honored to be named a Black Unicorn for the second year in a row," said Noam Erez, CEO and co-founder of XM Cyber. "This recognition is another feather in the company's cap, highlighting the fact that we have the best team and product in the advanced cyber risk analytics space. Customers and prospects can rest assured that we will ride this wave of momentum and continue to deliver a best-in-class product."