The investment game does not rest on the Israeli tech ecosystem, as the mega-rounds keep on flowing. This time it's Cybereason announcing a massive $275 million Series F funding round. The investment was led by Liberty Strategic Capital, led by former Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Others participating in the round included: Irving Investors, SoftBank, and Neuberger Berman. It’s still unknown at what valuation the round was completed at, but estimations put it north of $3 billion. This mega-round, amazingly, comes just two years after Cybereason turned down a $1.5 billion acquisition.

Claiming to cover SolarWind-like attacks

Cybereason develops a cybersecurity platform, which aggregates data points from various enterprise systems to identify and provide a comprehensive and intuitive step-by-step overview of attack vectors, and response to them.

According to the company, current cyber solutions flood security teams with hundreds of alerts, creating chaos and restricting cyber teams from gaining control over incidents in real-time. Unlike Cybereason, which claims to bring immediate “order” to the cyberattack chaos. The company notes success in providing its customers with effective security solutions against supply chain attacks -- like SolarWinds, and ransomware -- REvil, DarkSide, and Conti.

While chatting with Geektime, CEO and co-founder, Lior Div, explains that the company is still on the IPO path: “We’re focusing on building a major company that secures the world’s biggest enterprises, and going public is a crucial milestone along the journey. We will aim for it in the coming year.”

Cybereason was founded in 2012 by Lior Div, CTO Yonatan Striem-Amit, and Yossi Naar. The company currently has 850 employees on hand, with 350 of them based at Cybereason’s Israeli R&D center.

“Cybereason is fast becoming the global leader in cyber defense technology, and we could not be more pleased to make this extraordinary innovator the first addition to Liberty Strategic Capital’s portfolio,” said Secretary Mnuchin, Founder and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital. “Cybereason has established itself as a visionary in prevention, detection and response, and Liberty Strategic Capital is excited to partner with the Cybereason team in their cutting-edge work to defend critical information networks, businesses, and governments around the world against the growing danger of cyber attacks. We are confident in Cybereason’s ability to deliver a superior product to customers and provide best-in-class critical infrastructure defense.”