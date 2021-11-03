The massive transition to digital has showcased many positives, helping accelerate growth for enterprises and generally improving everyday life. However, as we venture down the path of digitization, we come to find that the so-called neutral, non-human dependent binary world of computing comes with its fair share of threats, from getting your email or mobile hacked to major data leaks and potential life-threatening damage to critical infrastructure. From data pipelines to actual oil pipelines, through new innovative financial and government technologies, the cybercrime space is a worry to all. Do I need to remind you of the SolarWinds hack, or various other ransomware attacks that hit the headlines so far this year.

Cyber security is catching up, and the technology being deployed is far more sophisticated than in the past. From top of the line national security to publicly traded giants (like Check Point), Israel has been at the tip of the spear in the cyber space. The Israeli ecosystem has been producing mega Unicorns in the data, cloud, and IoT security spheres. Just take a look at startups like Wiz, Forter, and Snyk, which have all pulled in massive funding at multi-billion dollar valuations. If that's not enough, Israeli cyber this year saw both Riskified and SentinalOne ring the bell on Wall Street.

All of these Rockstar cyber companies and it's not even the tip of the iceberg of what the Israeli ecosystem has to offer. These are just a few of the companies cementing Israeli cyber security at the very top:

Cycode

Israeli startup Cycode secures software delivery pipelines and provides full visibility into enterprise development infrastructure. Powered by its knowledge graph, Cycode’s advanced detection capabilities correlate event data and user activity across the SDLC to create contextual insights and automate remediation. Cycode delivers security, governance and pipeline integrity without disrupting developers’ velocity.

Cycode was founded in 2019 by Lior Levy (CEO), a former Symantec security architect, and Ronan Slavin (CTO), a serial entrepreneur and former co-founder of FileLock, which was acquired by Reason security in 2018. Cycode has raised 25$ million to date.

Tufin

Tufin simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewalls and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Tufin was founded in 2005 by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison, and went public on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2019. Tufin’s headquarters are based in Tel Aviv and Boston. The company has over 500 employees globally.

Apiiro

Apiiro deploys a Code Risk Platform to provide complete risk visibility and control from design to code to cloud, with every change. Apiiro gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. The company's mission is to build a unified platform for DevSecOps and enable organizations worldwide to reduce risk at the design phase in order to deliver secure products faster.

The company was founded by Idan Plotnik, Co-Founder & CEO and Yonatan Eldar, Co- Founder & VP R&D. Plotnik is a serial entrepreneur and product strategist, bringing to Apiiro nearly 20 years of experience in cybersecurity. Previously, he was Director of Engineering at Microsoft following the acquisition of Aorato where he served as the founder and CEO. Apiiro was launched in October 2020 with $35M from Greylock and Kleiner Perkins, as well as fast-growing customer base that now includes dozens of organizations, from small businesses to large enterprises.

CyberInt

CyberInt develops cyber intelligence products, with its Digital Risk Protection platform at the center. The startup's system leverages smart technologies complemented with human experts to turn collected intelligence into proactive cybersecurity.

Surprisingly, despite being founded in 2010, until 2015 the startup didn't really have a concrete product on the "shelves", but they did have a devoted team of developers who created a platform from scratch. To date, the startup founded by Yohai Corem has raised $28 million. CyberInt is headquartered in Petah Tikva, and has 90 employees in Israel, the Philippines, New York, and Singapore.

Imperva

Founded in 2002 by Shlomo Kramer, Amichai Shulman, and Miki Bodai, Imperva grew to take its place on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. It has since managed to return to private ownership with its acquisition by the Bravo Foundation for $2.1B. Today, Imperva has approximately 1,500 employees in various offices around the world. The main headquarters are in California, while the Tel Aviv branch is located in the Azrieli Center. Between Tel Aviv and Rehovot, there are over 550 employees.

Cato Networks

Continuing with Shlomo Kramer companies, Cato Networks is a world pioneer in the development and provision of SASE (Secured Access Service Edge) cloud service. The service enables organizations to replace multiple communications and physical information security products with Cato's global cloud service.

The Cato Networks cloud service helps reduce the number of security products required by organizations and saves in purchasing, deploying, upgrading, and integrating expenses; significant reduction in data communication costs by replacing old private communication infrastructures with advanced, reliable, and secure communication based on the Internet and more. The company, which was founded in 2015 by Shlomo Kramer and Gur Schatz, joined the prestigious unicorn club this year and is based in Tel Aviv. To date, the company has raised $530 million.

Cybereason

Cybereason provides future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle is fought. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a MalOp (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere.

The company was founded in 2012 and has about 850 employees, of which about 300 are in Israel and the rest are distributed around the globe, including Tokyo, London, and Boston. Cybereason operates in more than 40 countries around the world and its customers include leading companies from a variety of fields including banks, international financial corporations, pharmaceutical manufacturers, software and IT services companies, food companies, retail, and more.

Spectral

Israeli cyber company Spectral focuses on detecting and preventing security errors in development. Spectral develops a developer-oriented platform and a hybrid engine that combines hundreds of detectors and artificial intelligence that help find, prioritize and block costly code errors that can lead to a security breach.

Spectral's cybers solution monitors and protects against security errors in the organization's code files. The scan is performed in a matter of seconds, and can detect errors in hundreds of systems used by the enterprise ecosystem, provides real-time protection and displays the problems in management tools. The management tool consolidates the data and allows each team to manage effectively as well as monitor, correct and measure progress and improvement. The company was founded in 2020 by Dotan Nahum, CEO, Lior Reuven, VP of Development, Uri Shamai, VP of Technology and Idan Didi, VP of Business.

BigID

BigID reimagines data management with a data intelligence platform built on a foundation of data discovery combining data classification and cataloging for finding personal, sensitive, and high-value data, with apps to take action for privacy, security, and governance. By applying advanced machine learning and deep data insight, BigID transforms data intelligence to address data privacy, security, and governance challenges across all types of data, in any language, at petabyte-scale, across the data center and the cloud.

BigID has raised $246 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, named to the 2020 and 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. The company was founded by Nimrod Vax and CEO Dimitri Sirota. Currently, BigID employs 250 people in Israel, New-York, London, Brazil, France, India, Singapore, Australia, and additional locations.

Semperis

Semperis is aiming to pioneer identity-driven cyber resilience for cross-cloud and hybrid environments. The company provides cyber preparedness, incident response, and disaster recovery solutions for enterprise directory services—the keys to the kingdom. Semperis’ patented technology for Microsoft Active Directory protects over 40 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.

The company was founded in 2013 by CEO Mickey Bresman, General Manager in Israel Matan Liberman, and CTO Guy Teverovsky, and is headquartered in New Jersey and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv. Semperis solutions are accredited by Microsoft and recognized by Gartner.

EverC

EverC develops technologies that illuminate the darkest corners of the internet and enable data-driven decision-making within organizations. EverC uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to assess hundreds of millions of domains and effectively categorize the internet. These insights shine a light on hidden relationships and risks, identify an entity’s full digital fingerprint, and reveal new opportunities to scale businesses efficiently and confidently.

Manning the helms is CEO Ariel Tiger, alongside co-founder and CTO Raz Abramov, co-founder and President Ron Teicher, and co-founder and Head of MarketView Noam Rabinovich

Orca Security

Orca’s agentless system is based on technology called SideScanning, and is seamlessly implemented into each server. This enables deep insight and visibility into the organizational network, and this method helps expose vulnerabilities, weak passwords, malware, in addition to finding hacked servers and configuration issues. The company claims that the system can reveal all of these problems within minutes by leveraging unique technology that reads the server’s virtual hard drive from the cloud, and crossing it with data pulled directly from cloud provider APIs. Orca’s system prioritizes and filters thousands of security alerts to reveal critical vulnerabilities, while providing actionable insight towards remediation.

Orca Security was founded in 2019 by 8 former Check Point executives, including CEO Avi Shua and CPO Gil Geron. About a month ago the company expanded its already massive $210 million round into a $550 million Series C.

Zerto

Recently acquired by HPE for $374 million, Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation through a single, scalable platform for cloud data management and protection. Built for enterprise scale, Zerto’s simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility and eliminate the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. Zerto enables an always-on customer experience by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of applications and data across private, public, and hybrid clouds.

Zerto was founded in 2009 by brothers Ziv Kedem, formerly founded Kashya -- acquired by EMC for $160 million; and Oded Kedem. The company has 500 employees split between offices in Boston and Herzliya. The company's solution is trusted by over 9,000 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 450 managed service providers. Zerto had raised $183 million until it was acquired by HPE.

Salvador Technologies

Salvador Technologies has developed technology for rapid recovery from ransomware attacks and hardware or software malfunctions. While many companies find themselves disabled and suffering huge losses following the attacks, the Israeli startup's solution enables functional continuity of critical workstations and servers, delivering return-to-work within 30 seconds. With a simple installation process of less than a minute, the product allows anyone in the enterprise to establish business continuity.

The company was founded by CEO Alex Yevtushenko and CTO Oleg Vusiker, and recently completed the #7 cycle of the 365x Scale Up program, a program designed for 'mature' Israeli startups – that have a product and primary customers -- and accelerates them to grow in international markets and raise capital (Seed - A).