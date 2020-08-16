Leading international communications service provider based in Hong Kong PCCW Global, and SURE Universal, an Internet of Things (IoT) software and platform developer for remote healthcare, have signed an IoT Ecosystem Partnership Program (IEPP) agreement to deliver IoT home care medical solution.

The collaboration aims to address the urgent need to deliver connected medical care from home, thereby reducing hospital visits for simple medical diagnostics, which in turn will help to prevent overloading medical facilities and reduce exposure to hospital-acquired infections.

Dr. Viktor Ariel, CEO and founder, SURE Universal, said, "SURE Universal is driven to provide exceptional, standardized and compliant IoT solutions for home care and we are honored to be partnering with PCCW Global in order to rapidly deliver an urgently-needed home care IoT solution worldwide."

By utilizing PCCW Global’s expertise and reach will bring to the collaboration an opportunity for IT, cloud, telecom, and industry solution providers to develop solutions for the rapidly-growing IoT market worldwide; easier access to the otherwise complicated network, service, devices, and applications, enabling the full value of IoT to be realized by end-users; and access to a community of leading solution providers and suppliers to jointly promote the use of IoT solutions

The current global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine measures that have been put in place highlight the importance of reliable, cost-effective home healthcare and the role it can play in helping to address public health and safety resources. IoT medical devices, including measuring equipment and wearables used for monitoring and diagnostics, will now be able to communicate important healthcare information among patients, family members, doctors and other medical personnel.

PCCW Global's Console Connect IoT connectivity service will support the SURE Universal platform by providing a customizable platform and interface to deliver global connectivity, simplify device management and IoT operations. The IoT connectivity service also features real-time monitoring from a single interface across multiple operator networks. Moreover, the service covers over 180 countries, providing support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks, and delivering a one-stop, user-friendly SIM life-cycle management capability to service providers.

Under the collaboration, PCCW Global will provide access to its international IoT network, fabric and global services, while SURE Universal will concentrate on delivering its IoT platform, associated applications and data. The goal is to rapidly provide best-in-class, end-to-end IoT home care solutions worldwide.

Mr. Craig Price, Senior Vice President, Mobility Products and Marketing, PCCW Global, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with SURE Universal to power its home care solution by providing the network, technical know-how, and functional distribution to bring it to the international market. IoT will deliver tremendous value and benefits to the medical industry, especially in these unique times."