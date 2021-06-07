OwnBackup, an Israeli startup developing cloud-to-cloud data security, announced its acquisition of California-based firm, Nimmetry. According to the Israeli company, the acquisition will help advance efforts towards a multi-cloud strategy.

One acquisition after another

OwnBackup is an Israeli-US startup that provides cloud to cloud data protection services. The company supports over 3,500 customers worldwide, helping them safeguard critical cloud data and recover lost data. OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors, and rogue applications.

The company recently achieved Unicorn status following a $167.5 million Series D round co-led by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures. This round, coupled with the company’s July 2020 $50 million in financing, has helped support OwnBackup’s shopping spree as of late - recently acquired Tel Aviv-based Merlinx, which brought elite data security experts to the OwnBackup team.

Nimmetry supplies a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture. The startup is headquartered in Santa Clara, California but also has a significant presence in India. Their reign over the Indian cloud market has proved to be an important factor for OwnBackup. As part of the acquisition, the Israeli Unicorn will help aid COVID-19 relief efforts in India, as the company puts employee safety and security first.

Sam Gutmann, the CEO of OwnBackup, explains how, “the entrance into the Indian market and the access to the talented professionals that are now part of the OwnBackup family marks the continuance of a long-term commitment on OwnBackup’s part to providing industry-leading products and services to help our customers protect their mission critical SaaS data. The amazing team at Nimmetry brings with it some of the best in class data management tools, and we are excited to leverage these existing capabilities to extend our existing and future solutions.”

Nimmetry’s CEO, Srinivas Garikipati, added, “we are excited to join OwnBackup. We have a shared vision for SaaS data protection as it relates to customers and the future of the space. We believe strongly in the market and the direction that it is headed.”