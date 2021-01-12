Israeli MedTech startup PixCell Medical and its blood-based diagnostic device at point-of-care are headed to Scandinavia, as the Israeli company announced a strategic partnership formed with Nordic diagnostic distributor Triolab. The partnership will see Triolab take point as the sole provider of PixCell's AI diagnostic solution in Sweden, with potential to expand into the rest of Scandinavia and the Baltics.

Pixcell Medical has developed a fast-working blood diagnostic device that can be used by physicians at point-of-care. Requiring no maintenance or qualified personnel, the HemoScreen diagnostic device delivers complete-blood-counts (CBC) within six minutes at the point-of-care. With lab-like diagnostic results, combining standard testing with AI technologies has led the company to secure both CE and FDA clearance.

“PixCell’s HemoScreen brings lab-quality hematology results closer to the patient, making it possible to analyze Complete Blood Count (CBC) with the five-part differential at a patient’s bedside, without the skills of a biomedical scientist, which is a prerequisite for traditional hematology,” said Johan Snis, Sales Manager of Triolab. “We have already seen evidence on how this can increase patient safety, enhance the patient experience by shortening the time spent in accident and emergency departments, and give great support to the doctors in primary care to make the right decision quicker. This is all possible due to the low quality control, maintenance-free, all-in-one cartridge system.”

The distributing collaboration in the Nordic comes on the heal of the Israeli company receiving approval from the Australian government, and subsequently launching the blood diagnostic device nationwide. Triolab Group is the largest independent distributor of in-vitro diagnostic in the Nordics and Baltics.

“The benefits of having rapid and reliable hematological test results at the point of care have been widely demonstrated to support physicians in clinical decision making in a variety of settings, from the ICU to oncology wards and in recent times, at field hospitals established for COVID patient monitoring," said PixCell Medical CEO and Founder Dr. Avishay Bransky.