Global leader in nutritional science Nestle Health Science announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Israeli based Biomed company, Epitome Medical, which was founded in 2005 by Shimon Eckhouse, Ph.D. The joint venture will lead the development and commercialization of Epitomee’s weight loss product, which should be a desired solution considering half the world has been locked in making cakes and various kinds of bread for the past 5 months.

The Epitomee Capsule is a patented product that has produced positive trials and results, demonstrating weight loss and nutritional efficiency, and will be sold in both Europe and the U.S. as a medical prescription.

Hans-Juergen Woerle, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer of Nestlé Health Science, said, "The research and development that Epitomee is doing is very promising. We look forward to working together to realize the commercialization of the product, an innovative approach to reducing weight and managing other associated metabolic health co-morbidities."

The agreement states that Nestle will receive exclusive commercial rights to market and sell the prescription weight loss pill. Nestle will leverage the company’s global reach and vast expertise to bring the product to the global market. In addition, the capsule will be trialed and developed under the Nestle umbrella in an effort to advance potential other uses for the pill as a treatment for prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes

Epitomee CEO Dan Hashimshony, PhD commented, "This transformational deal is another recognition of the good science, hard work, commitment, and vision of our team. Nestlé Health Science is an ideal strategic partner for Epitomee. This partnership around the Epitomee Capsule will enable the worldwide scale-up this product deserves. Our strategic intent to develop more science-based nutritional health solutions and focus on fighting metabolic disorders."

Epitome’s ingestible device in the form of an easy to administrate capsule focuses on inducing a feeling of satiety and reduces caloric intake to address metabolic disorders. Basically, the capsule makes the user feel full, treating not only those who want to shed a few pounds, but targeted as a treatment that could potentially provide a path to a healthier lifestyle. A nutritional solution to treat obesity, which has been a global pandemic long before COVID knocked on our doors.

Shimon Eckhouse PhD chairman of the board and co-founder of Epitomee said "The Epitomee capsule and its associated technology platform is offering, for the first time, a safe and effective solution for almost 1 billion people around the world suffering from over-weight and its comorbidities. We are proud to team up with Nestlé Health Sciences to bring our proprietary technology to the large number of people around the globe suffering from metabolic syndrome."