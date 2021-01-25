MobileODT, an Israeli FemTech startup focusing on AI-powered cervical screening, has caught the eye of the US National Cancer Institute (NCI), with the NCI awarding Mobile ODT with a $2.3 million grant. The Small Business Innovation Research Authority grant is given by the NCI to companies that are technologically and clinically reducing the suffering from cancer.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious grant, especially from National Cancer Institute. It's a recognition of the value that our technology is bringing to women's health," said Leon Boston, MobileODT CEO.

Bringing the Pap smear into the 21st century

The Israeli startup has developed a novel cervical cancer screening technology, utilizing complex machine learning and AI algorithms. The company's technology offers an alternative screening modality to the current standard-of-care with significantly improved accuracy. It allows for a broader range of physicians, to perform cervical cancer screening in real-time, providing a more efficient method of diagnosis in comparison to the long list of follow-ups method.

"This award offers MobileODT a great opportunity to independently validate its VisualCheck AI technology against the standard of care check with NIH quality," says David Levitz Ph.D., Principal Investigator of a MobileODT led large-scale study.

The grant was awarded to MobileODT to perform a large-scale clinical trial validating the efficacy of the company's EVA VisualCheck (TM) AI technology, as a cervical screening Clinical Decision Support Tool at the Point of Care and providing results in under 60 seconds. The VisualCheck AI technology will be compared to standard of care methods such as Pap smear, and visual inspection of the cervix. The trial will begin towards the end of 2021 and will be conducted in cooperation with Basic Health International Organization (BHI) on a study group of 10,000 subjects.

"AI has a lot of potential to revolutionize care for women worldwide. We are excited to test the technology and validate its accuracy and clinical feasibility," says Miriam Cremer MD., MPH, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology from Cleveland Clinic, one of the key researchers who will be leading the trial.

"The results of the trial are especially important in light of the World Health Organization's recent global strategic decision to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer. We see these results bringing our technology to the forefront of women's health," Boston added regarding the clinical trial.

Led by Leon Boston, MobileODT closed a $4 million Series C back in August 2020, bringing the company’s fundraising pot to $26 million. The AI imaging solution is already in deployment in 30 countries and a valuable tool for more than 60 U.S. health systems.