The autonomous vehicle future is rolling up on us pretty fast, even though it seems like we’ve been saying that for years, but until then it’s up to humans to steer the wheel. In recent years, Automotive manufacturers have been implementing different driver assistance technologies to help combat the potentially fatal human error when driving, from Intel’s Mobileye to various other solutions, these technologies serve an important function that aims to save costly vehicle damages and the ever-important human life.

One of the companies leading these efforts is Israeli AI company Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, which develops computer vision in-cabin driving assistance solutions. Today (Thursday), Cipia officially announced the launch and availability of its Fleet Sense technology.

Keeping drivers safe and awake

Fleet Sense is the company’s new driver monitoring system (DMS) that according to Cipia assists in providing fleets, telematics service providers (TPS), and long-haul truckers with a solution to reduce fatigue and distracted related accidents, saving lives and costs. Installed in the driver’s cabin, Fleet Sense issues real-time alerts to both drivers and fleet management, providing a driving companion while keeping dispatchers in better connection with their distributed driver force.

You may not know, but according to a recent report by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, 2018 was a highly accident-prone year, with roughly 500,000 accidents involving large trucks over 10,000 lbs in the U.S. alone, and the numbers may keep climbing without a necessary driving assistance solution. This report coincides with truck-related fatalities hitting their highest mark in the past 30 years, proving that trucking is possibly one of the most dangerous professions of the modern age, according to Cipia.

Cipia Fleet Sense system credit: Cipia

As we mentioned earlier, today, driving assistance technologies exist for private vehicles and have helped reduce fatalities. However, truckers are still seeing a sharp increase in fatalities, underscoring a need for the Fleet Sense solution, which in combination with Cipia’s two other in-cabin technologies provides a comprehensive solution for mitigating fatal crashes.

“With both the human as well as financial cost associated with trucking accidents rising over the past decade, the fleet industry is in need of technological solutions to help avoid costly mistakes” said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. “Fleet Sense will not only provide TSPs and Fleets with a robust driver monitoring system, but will also integrate fully to help them maximize their other data driven programs.”

With decades of experience in the fleet management industry as well as computer vision AI algorithm development experts, Cipia is able to utilize the company’s strengths to anticipate the needs of fleet managers and TSPs, and provide a tailored solution to fit the unique requirements of the industry. According to the company, Fleet Sense offers fleet managers and TSPs a robust driver monitoring solution (DMS) already trusted by OEMs around the world.

In addition to the DMS benefits, Fleet Sense also collects and analyzes data to further support both fleet management and drivers. The data is then used to determine driver score, help with training systems, and enhance workforce management.

Cipia helps keep drivers and fleet management alert credit: Cipia



Founded in 2005 by Itay Katz, Cipia claims that its in-cabin system is not only a life-saving solution but also comes at an enticing cost, with the company acting as the hardware vendor, meaning customers pay once and are not locked into costly service charges or other added expenses.