FoodTech

Tamar Morag-Sela, a Senior Partner and Head of the Life Sciences and Chemistry practice in Reinhold Cohen, IP group

"With the growing pressure from a rising world population and global warming, the food we eat will undergo major changes in the future and it is expected to look and feel quite different by 2030. While there is a debate on whether animal-based food will disappear from our culinary habits, there is no doubt that by 2030 "green food" will harbour our plates. Steak will give its space to alternative meat, be it cell-derived, such as that produced by Israeli startups Aleph Farms and Future meat; or 3D printed as seen done by Israeli startup Redefine Meat. Moreover, dairy products will be replaced by alternative milk such as Innovopro's chickpea-derived products. In addition, the road to 2030 will bring into our dietary habits algae-based food, such as that produced by Algaecore Tech, while leaving a respectful space for the umami-rich and protein-packed magical mushroom-based foods, such as that developed by Kinoko-Tech foods. The change in the agricultural scene in 2030 will not only be on our plate, but agronomic expertise will be paired with big data and AI to allow an increase in crop yield, and intelligent indoor vertical farming, such as that developed by the Israeli Startups Vertical Fields, while LivingGreen will dominate in urban spaces to mitigate the shortage in agricultural lands."

Climate- tech

Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell

"I believe that with revolutionary new materials, science technologies will boost the hydrogen economy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy that is critical to the world’s sustainable future. To date, the enormous potential for hydrogen to drive decarbonization has largely not yet been realized; huge investments in hydrogen vehicles, fueling stations, and electrolyzers have not achieved mainstream deployment due to hydrogen transport and storage challenges. Such resolutions are key for renewable energy to play a central role in tomorrow’s energy economy. We believe that ground-breaking developments in hydrogen carriers will enable the production of innovative, clean, economical stored fuel energy to complement renewable resources, together with providing ubiquitous uninterrupted carbon-neutral power wherever and whenever needed. These revolutionary developments in the hydrogen economy will ultimately displace fossil fuels and allow us to meet ambitious decarbonization targets, with sufficient support, before time runs out.”

Food Delivery Technology

Ami Palgi, Product Team Lead at Grubhub

"GenZ is driving the future of food delivery. They spend the bulk of their income on online meal ordering and prefer to purchase food online rather than cook due to their hectic schedules and fast-paced lifestyles. This will entail some new trends; first, tapping of new channels to place orders, by tweeting, via a smartwatch or from your car; second, diverse delivery options, from robots to drones all the way to parachutes; and third, niche delivery services, such as pet food delivery, trash food service for environmental protection, virtual kitchens, and even blockchain-based crypto food orders. Israel will play a pivotal role in these trends, both as a leader in novel technologies (such as our TLV innovation center that specializes in robot delivery) and as an early-stage adopter of new trends."

Gaming

Elay De- Beer, CEO of Buff Technologies

“In a decade from now, gaming, video games, and the Metaverse will be the main entertainment channel in our lives. The world of video games will continue to evolve, the content will be richer, easier to reach, and customized. The supporting technology will improve immensely, with the development of graphics engines, as well as supporting hardware such as virtual reality glasses and other technologies. The future of gaming is flourishing and will allow game makers/creators and players to have a more immersive, fun, and realistic experience than ever before. Israeli companies will have an active and dominant part in the blossoming of the gaming industry and the metaverse. The Israeli tech industry has high entrepreneurial capabilities and innovative technology that can and will be used in the gaming industry. If the previous decade was the cyber decade, the next decade will be Israel's gaming decade. Breakthrough companies, entrepreneurs, and technologies will take an active part in building the future of the gaming industry.”

Privacy and Data Security

Adv. Anat Even-Chen, Head of the Regulation Department at Barnea Jaffa Lande

“When thinking of privacy and cyber security in 2032, I expect that we will have more and more automated solutions, robots, and IoT devices making cyber security a top priority for every company, business, and person. The effects of the current legislative moves aimed to strengthen a person's right to his information would not lead to people becoming more private, but that would allow them to better monetize their consent to share. I would expect global standardization and conversions on most privacy questions. In that era, personalization would be the standard and that would require data. The regulation would drive companies to invent smart ways to convince people to share their data knowingly and willingly. To sum up – automation would be a huge headache for cyber security professionals and a haven for cybercriminals. People will pay for comfort by knowingly and willingly sharing their data with corporations."

Automotive Cyber-Security

Benjamin Meisels, Lead Solution Architect, CYMOTIVE Technologies

"The last decade in the automotive industry has witnessed spiralling growth of the cyberattack surface. Increased software complexity in connected cars, electrification, and the beginning of autonomous driving, all potentially endanger driver safety and privacy. News of hacking one model or another is not an uncommon occurrence. Regulatory standards requiring the integration of cyber solutions will take effect over the next couple of years in many countries. We predict that the next decade will bring a consolidation of manufacturing platforms to an interoperability standard, reusing layers of common software. Once there is platform consolidation, the opportunity will arise to approach security on a mass-market scale, to fit and grow as needed in the smart mobility market. In general, Israelis have entered the international automotive market through our expertise in cybersecurity, gradually extending our knowledge of the complexities of the industry. Today, we can be proud that Israel has made a significant and positive impact on the safety of the global smart mobility industry.

Drone Industry

Lior Segal. CEO at Third Eye Systems

"The GPS is one of the major enablers of the drone industry and as the most dominant technology for orientation, especially when flying longer ranges, unfortunately, it is becoming its delayer. Today, GPS signals are more vulnerable to jamming and other interference, preventing them from becoming a reliable and safe enough mechanism for drones. In the future, drones' role in our daily life will require a new era of autonomy – an AI-type technology that could imitate the smooth operation as if a human was flying it. For that, these AI capabilities will need to be able to fly based on optical information alone and the computing done at the edge of the drone itself will also react perfectly to changing scenarios – an AI that is under development today."

Quantum Computing

Moshe Karako Chief technology officer of NTT Innovation laboratory Israel

"In Israel 2032, the Israeli quantum computer that started as an under-funded experiment will be alive and kicking. Sure, it is not as large in terms of the number of Q-bits as the American, Chinese, or even the European one but as always, the Israeli approach to problem solving puts Israel in a good place in this ‘Race’ to quantum independence– although we have a fraction of the number of researchers. The QWEIZAC, a WEIZAC but with a ‘Q’, for quantum, is taking its first baby steps–accessible only to a few researchers in the academy and to people from the IDF. We all count on small QWEIZAC to keep Israel’s lead in quite a few research areas such as cryptography, gene manipulation, mathematics, nanotechnology, quantum physics simulation and more, but we do understand that the quantum field is more of a marathon than a sprint race. It will require a few more years of continuous research and development to make QWEIZAC a truly significant tool for the Israeli academy and industry. And maybe an additional decade until we will see its impact on our everyday lives, but the potential is so huge that we must have an Israeli independent quantum computer. We are so lucky that the people who made the decisions in the Israeli government, back then in 2022, decided to prioritize it and make it a national project by funding it and promoting several multinational corporations and academics to collaborate and leap this project ahead. Yes, Israel in 2032 will be a world leader of the quantum age."

Cloud Technology

Adi Heinisch General Manager, CloudZone

"For a long time, the Cloud has been the foundation for digital-native organizations. Due to COVID, we’ve seen a major perspective shift in traditional industries as well. The need to innovate how services are provided is pushing organizations to use the Cloud and to find solutions for adopting new technologies. This motivates them to solve compliance and regulation challenges and adopt Hybrid and Multi-Cloud environments. In the next decade, traditional and government organizations are going to use the Cloud to its full scale. Expertise in deploying, managing, and operating these environments is now in massive demand. As their Cloud costs increase significantly, Cloud savings, optimization, and FinOps will also become a priority. In Israel, the Nimbus tender, which brought AWS, Google and Microsoft to open local Cloud regions, will change local Cloud usage."

Fashion Tech

Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital CEO

"Fashion and textiles are the second-most polluting industry on the planet. 30% of garments produced go unsold, and the industry is mired in long production cycles and vast international supply chains, a poor fit for today’s hyperconnected, web-based consumers, who expect unlimited variety delivered immediately. Major players in the fashion industry are already on board and changing this tired business model by introducing a clean, efficient, agile, and data-driven digital solution. Israeli technology can empower brands to create on-demand fashion, without limitations of quality or quantity. This model eliminates overproduction by aligning demand with supply, which democratizes fulfillment globally while making textiles a cleaner enterprise. Producers access new markets, while lean operations ensure profitability in any location and a fast, efficient, transparent end-to-end process that delivers a better experience for creator and consumer alike – delivering on the process of a digitized economy, for every actor across the value chain. In the near future, these trends and models will accelerate more and more, in Israel and across the globe, as more brands and companies join the revolution."

Development

Dori Exterman, CTO at IncrediBuild

"The Metaverse is fabricating a race between some of the most innovative software companies in the world today, and in a race, you need to be the fastest, and have little room for errors. DevOps is the main principle that cuts across all major Metaverse players. The reason? DevOps is the enabler for some of the main principles of software development agility and quality. When you talk about the future of the metaverse you must talk about DevOps. The future of DevOps is all about automation, collaboration, and performance and allows these racing companies to achieve faster and predictable iteration cycles which result in improved time-to-market, higher visibility and product quality, a delivery process that is continuous and monitored, and faster employee onboarding bug fixing. The better DevOps practices and tools adopted by these organizations in the next few years, the better chances they will have to win this race, and although money is always an issue, the huge prize that awaits the winners is driving DevOps and the entire software community to higher realms."