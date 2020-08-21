The Israeli startup ecosystem is still facing a worthy adversary, as the Coronavirus continues to heavily impact the economy and our day-to-day reality. However, Israeli innovation is still on high demand, from investments to strategic partnerships this last week has been a great example of why Israel's tech arena is always worth a deeper look.

It's time to Geek out on Israel's tech ecosystem and catch up on the key stories from the week of August 13th-20th, 2020...

Multinational achievements

4 Israeli female founders score European Tech Women award

The UK's Department of International Trade recently acknowledged 4 leading Israeli female founders with awards for dominance and excellence in their fields of tech. The women CEOs and founders come from the AI, clean energy, online retail, and beauty marketplace sectors. Furthermore, the 4 innovators will receive a prestigious spot as a panel speaker during London Tech Week. Read more...

Cyber time

Funding Alert - Adaptive Shield raises $4M

Israeli startup Adaptive Shield announced a $4 million Seed investment led by Vertex. The company is developing a security solution that will secure all of an organization's SaaS connections. Read more...

Ananda Networks emerges from stealth with Seed funding and a new way for organizational networking

Israeli network and security startup Ananda Networks launches Ananda Secure Global LAN (SG-LAN), which is a cloud-managed platform where organizations can simply create and customize their own private networks, authorize and connect any users, devices, or cloud services. Read more...

GK8 discovers major Blockchain vulnerability that potentially threatens digital asset security

Israeli Blockchain cyber startup GK8, developer of a high-security digital safe for securely managing digital assets and cryptocurrencies, have identified vulnerabilities in Multi-Party-Computation (MPC) networks, which are the backbone of safeguarding your most prized digital assets, including Bitcoin and any cryptocurrencies used by banks and exchanges. Following the discovery, the company claims that these critical vulnerabilities can severely hamper the adoption of digital assets by financial institutions and banks in the U.S. and around the world. Read more...

U.S.-Israel Energy Center provides new funding channel for Israel-U.S. cyber collaboration

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Israel Ministry of Energy, and the Israel Innovation Authority have announced a new Call for Proposals from the U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology (U.S.-Israel Energy Center) for cooperation in providing cyber-security solutions. Read more...

Source Defense teams up with US-based Omada Technology

Israeli cyber startup Source Defense, provider of client-side protection of web pages from vulnerabilities in third-party scripts, announced a partnership with Omada Technology, provider of industry expertise and best IT practices of securing websites, brands, and minimizing risk for consumers. The new partnership will be focused on just that, providing innovation for client-side security, minimizing their third-party risk. Read more...



Insurtech time

Funding Alert - Bambi Dynamic launches mobility insurance, and announces $6M Series A

Israeli InsureTech company Bambi Dynamic, developer of a data-backed mobility insurance platform, announced its launch, and deployment of the platform for insurers and mobility providers, to incorporate Bambi’s flexible and customizable insurance-related products. In addition, the company closed a $6 million Series A round led by MS&AD Ventures, which is the VC for one of Japan’s largest insurance and financial service providers. Also getting in on the action was existing investor, The Pheonix Insurance Company Ltd. Read more...

FemTech time

Funding Alert - MobileODT collects $4M in Series C

Israeli FemTech startup MobileODT, which developed the EVA System for cervical cancer screening, announced a $4 million Series C funding round led by OrbiMed Israel Partners, with Tristel, Tara Health, and Laerdal also getting in on the action. The funds will be pointed towards the advancement of the company’s Augmented Intelligence solution. Read more...

MedTech time

SURE Universal partners with Hong Kong based PCCW Global for IoT telehealth solutions

Leading international communications service provider based in Hong Kong PCCW Global, and SURE Universal, an Internet of Things (IoT) software and platform developer for remote healthcare, have signed an IoT Ecosystem Partnership Program (IEPP) agreement to deliver IoT home care medical solution. Read more...

Lumenis launches non-invasive energy-based medical aesthetic solution

Israeli MedTech company Lumenis Ltd., which is a global leader in energy-based medical solutions for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, announced the launch of the company’s latest innovation, the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. The platform introduces a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive RF body treatments to match the unique needs of every patient. Read more...

Entertainment time

Warner Music acquires Israeli content publisher IMGN Media

Warner Music, one of the largest entertainment companies and record labels that the U.S. has to offer, announced over the weekend the purchase of Israeli startup IMGN Media, a data-backed, smart content distributor on social media. The full sum of the buyout has yet to be published, but rumored to be “under $100 million”. Read more...



AI time

Funding Alert - Hour One scores Seed funding giving AI a face to change the future of customer interaction

Hour One develops a system that creates AI-powered synthetic person-like characters that can say whatever comes to mind and look just like you or me. Furthermore, Hour One announced the closing of a $5 million Seed round led by Galaxy EOS VC Fund. Kindred Ventures, Remagine Ventures, and Amaranthine. Read more...

Exit Alert - Apple secretly acquired Israeli startup Camerai

Apple acquired an Israeli startup called Camerai well over a year and a half ago, in a deal reported to be in the several tens of millions of dollars range, although the official sum is yet to be known, as reported by Calcalist financial website on Thursday. Read more...

Biomed time

Israeli Biomed company partners with Nestle on weight loss solution

Global leader in nutritional science Nestle Health Science announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Israeli based Biomed company, Epitome Medical, which was founded in 2005 by Shimon Eckhouse, Ph.D. The joint venture will lead the development and commercialization of Epitomee’s weight loss product. Read more...

Cannabotech is first to jump on stock market for startup funding train

The Israeli startup looking to score the big investment is Cannabotech, a developer of medical solutions based on botanical combinations of cannabis extracts and fungi, announced a direct share issuance to the public. The company aspires to raise $5.8 million and become a public non-traded startup company. Read more...

Big Data time

Funding Alert - K2View scores $28M

Israeli-U.S. based K2View, which provides advanced DataOps solutions for large enterprises, announced a $28 million funding round led by Forestay Capital, with participation from Genesis Partners. Read more...

Agtech time

Viridix & Talgil partner on smart irrigation solution

Data-driven precision irrigation systems developer, Viridix, joins forces with Talgil, professional irrigation controller manufacturer, to provide the global farming community with an integrated precision irrigation solution. Read more...

CropX teams up with Reinke to provide farmers with data-driven management system

Israeli agtech company CropX, which develops a scalable data-driven farming management system, has announced it is partnering with Reinke Manufacturing, a global irrigation systems and technologies giant. The joint venture looks to empower the global farming community with advanced, data-driven irrigation scheduling tools, and continue the Israeli agtech ecosystem's positive technological impact on the global farming community. Read more...

FoodTech time

MeaTech 3D prints stem cell grown carpaccio

Israeli based startup MeaTech 3D announced a major milestone, as its scientist were successful in printing a uniform, thin, slaughter-free meat tissue produced from stem cells. The groundbreaking breakthrough further increases the feasibility of MeaTech's technologies. Read more...