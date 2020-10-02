Once again, despite the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis, Israeli startups still saw a more than fruitful September, reeling in around $986 million in no less than 37 different transactions. This nearly doubled last month’s tally of 19 deals, also passing the relatively active month of July and its 28 investments. September’s monstrous amount was led by two mega-funding rounds: Snyk brought in $200 million and Next Insurance scored a quarter of a billion dollars - both of which make up half of the total funds raised by the ecosystem.

The September startup trick



The total amount when compared to that of August’s seems a little strange, considering that September brought a 50% increase in funding. Though, when looking closer, the facts tell a different story. Just like last September, when Israeli startups raised $1 billion, the companies only updated the completion of funding rounds during September, right before the Jewish holiday season begins.

Just like last month, this month also continued the growth-stage startup investment trend (Series B and up). There were 21 reported deals of growth-stage startups, compared to only 16 investments in early-stage ones - with the growth-stage startups reporting over $800 million in funding capital this month. This comes in contrast to last month where early-stage startups dominated the landscape, even though the bulk of the capital laid with growth-stage startups.

It will be interesting to see if the trend continues, where VCs and investors steer clear of the early-stage startups, which still don’t have a selling product, compared to proven companies that can flash their list of paying customers..

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, there those who claimed that the early months fundraising were just “leftovers” from before the pandemic. However, after 7 months (and counting) of COVID reality, it’s still unclear if the trend towards growth-stage investing will continue.

Other than the incredible amount of funding round s completed in September, we also heard about 6 exits for Israeli startups. While most of the exits were Israeli companies acquiring local startups, there were also two multinational companies adding Israeli innovation to their arsenal.

September 2020 fundraising





Anima raised $2.5M

Israeli startup Anima developed a system that turns designs from XD, Sketch, and Figma into apps and websites without the use of code. Among the company’s list of customers are some market giants including Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Read more...

AnyVision lands $43M

AnyVision develops facial recognition technology for security and civil entities. The company closed a new investment, with Microsoft backing out of the investment and a new partnership with Rafael setting the background. Read more...

Elastimed scores $600k

Israeli startup Elastimed developed a smart sock solution that massages a patient’s leg to improve blood circulation. To date, the company has raised $4.2 million in total funding. Read more...

Salaryo secures $5.8M

The Israeli fintech startup was the first to announce a funding round following the Abraham Accord, the company received an investment from a Dubai-based VC. Read more...

Pcysys reels in $25M

Pcysys, which is an acronym for Proactive Cyber Systems, developed technology that creates a kind of a ‘virtual hacker’ based on actual hacker capabilities, with the purpose of breaching an organization’s network without compromising data security. Read more...

Snyk lands $200M

Israeli startup Snyk, which develops open-source technologies for securing databases from within the development process, announced a $200 million mega-funding round, which is based on an over $2 billion valuation. Read more...

Deel scores $30M

Israeli fintech startup Deel, which has developed a remote payroll management platform for global workforce, has raised $48 million to date from key investors including Reddit founder, GitHub CEO, Ycombinator, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Metadata secures $6.5M

Israeli startup Metadata provides companies with a lead generation and AI-powered campaign creator, with over 1.5 billion profiles of potential users. The company has raised $15 million to date. Read more...

EverCompliant lands $35M

Under its new name, EverC provides banks, credit card companies and payment aggregators with a system that detects fraudulent transactions online. According to the company, over half a billion dollars are laundered through online transactions every year.

INTHEGAME scores $1.2M

The Israeli company claims it can make TV interesting again by making it more interactive. Read more...

Capitolis raises $11M

The Israeli fintech company provides a trillion dollar solution for banks and financial services by freeing up frozen cash. Obviously, Capitolis has caught the eye of major banks, such as JP Morgan, Citi, and more. Read more...

Plantt lands $1M

Plantt.io leverages AI technologies to produce problem solving insight for customer service improvement. Read more...

BWR nabs $10M

Blue White Robotics holds the perfect combination of Israeli ingenuity and vision towards the autonomous future. Read more...

BrandTotal secures $12M

The Israeli startup leverages cyber-esecurity methods to provide brands with global data and insight regarding their competitors’ market activity.

Medigate reels in $30M

Israeli cyber-security startup Medigate, which develops IoT and medical device cyber-security and asset management technologies, sees its value skyrocket after an array of 2020 partnerships. Read more...

Varada raises $12M

The Israeli startup that developed technologies able to analyze petabytes of data, is now adding machine learning to its super powers. Read more...

Sternum scores $6.5M

Israeli startup Sternum aims to secure all IoT and IoMT devices. To-date the company has secured $10M in funding. Read more...

LIGC nabs $3M

Israeli startup LGIC, which develops the masks, also scores investment from Chinese company Hubei Forbon Technology. Read more...

Aidoc Lands $20M

The global COVID crisis has only accelerated Aidoc's opportunities, as the company leverages 3 FDA approvals for AI-powered diagnostics tools into exponential growth since the pandemic outbreak. Read more...

Phytolon secures $4.1M

The Israeli startup utilizes special pigments in plants through a fermentation process to create healthy vibrant food colors. Read more...

Hysolate raises $10M

Other than scoring some cash, Hysolate also launches its new isolated virtualization solution for remote access as well. Keeping organizational assets safe even during COVID reality. Read more...

KRE8.TV scores $1.1M

KRE8.TV developed a social platform that provides fans and followers with personalized messages from their favorite celebs and influencers, and now is aiming for U.S. expansion. Read more...

BioProtect lands $25M

The medical startup developed a bio-absorbable spacing balloon that helps reduce the harm of prostate cancer radiotherapy treatment. Read more...

Medasense secures $18M

The Israeli MedTech company provides medical physicians with a quantifiable measurement for pain, enabling proper monitoring and management. Read more...

DeepCube nabs $7M

The Israeli startup has raised $12M to date and accelerates Deep-Learning software on any connected device, reducing memory size by 90%. Read more...

EasySend raises $11M

The Israeli company has Intel on the investment line by developing a 'drop-and-drag' platform for financial and insurance organizations looking to make the digital leap quick and easy. Read more...

VWave adds $28M

Israeli startup V-Wave can significantly improve the quality of life for tens of millions of patients suffering from heart failure. Two after securing Series C funding, the round expands big-time. Read more...

Next Insurance reels in $250M

Another mega funding round coming from the leading Israeli InsurTech scene; Attracting Alphabet's investment firm, Next Insurance Series D also lands a $2.2B valuation. Read more...

keepMed scores $15M

keepMed developed a medical device that enlists the respiratory system to treat sleep apnea. The company has raised $25M to date. Read more...

Axis Security secures $32M

About 6 months after emerging from stealth mode with $17M, the zero-trust cloud-based software company is back with another big round, providing a more advanced solution to VPNs. Read more...

Papaya Global raises $40M

Israeli fintech startup Papaya Global adapts the HR paperwork to a global digital workforce. The company has raised $90M to date. Read more...

TetaVi lands $2M

The Israeli startup developed a mobile system for shooting volumetric video that provides video-game-like camera control and real-time holograms on your next live sportscast. Read more...

Coralogix nabs $25M

The Israeli startup developed a platform simplifying log analytics, and has raised $40M to-date. The CEO believes that the product can cut current costs by up to 70%. Read more...

BioCatch adds $20M

By leveraging 2000 biometric parameters to create comprehensive user threat profiles, BioCatch scores mega funding to bring a behavioral approach to cyber-security. The company has raised $212 million to date. Read more...

Strigo raises $8M

As Covid accelerates remote everything, Israeli startup Strigo scores $8M from existing investors to provide a comprehensive tele-training platform. Read more...

Ionir scores $11M

The Israeli startup (previously Reduxio) launched a platform that transfers, copies, and manages data on cloud-native infrastructure.

Phytech lands $23.5M

The Israeli agtech startup connects plants to IoT sensors and utilizes AI technology to analyze and provide real-time insight for smart irrigation and crop care.

September Exits

iCast acquired by Swedish Storytel

The Israeli audiobook library iCast, which started as a podcast platform, will join Swedish audio and e-book giant in preparation for 2021 launch in Israel. Read more...



Vayo acquired by Israeli Unicorn Gong

The company, which only recently joined the exclusive Unicorn club, didn't waste anytime spending the $200M in funding from last month, as Gong acquires an Israeli early-stage startup. Read more...



Odo acquired by Check Point for $30M

All Odo employees are expected to join Check Point's team. Things are looking good for investors who look at a quick turnaround on their investment. Read more...



Preempt acquired by CrowdStrike for $96M

Israeli startup Preempt Security's identity technology is expected to be integrated into acquiring company Crowdstrike's threat hunting platform. To date, the company has raised $27.5 million. Read more...



Ad fraud powerhouse CHEQ acquires ClickCease

By acquiring ClickCease, now CHEQ can offer ad-fraud solutions, which costs marketers billions each year, to both large and small scale digital advertisers. Read more...



Fleetonomy acquired by transit giant Via

Via scores its first purchase, when just in march the company raised $400M; and Fleetonomy deploys the power of AI to manage car fleets. Read more...