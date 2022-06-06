Pigmentum Ltd.

The need for natural food resources keeps rising, yet the field is hitting barriers as synthetic substances are simply cheaper. Pigmentum Ltd., a leading Israeli agro-tech startup, genetically modified plants to enhance the production of natural proteins, flavours, fragrances, and colour substances. According to the company, plants grown with their technology produce 10-15 times higher concentrations of bio compounds than those from more conventional sources. Since Pigmentum’s solution requires significantly lower plant biomass to produce natural substances compared with existing crops, it demands less land and irrigation while lowering cultivation costs. Many agricultural techniques exist today, but to adjust to the exponential trends of our population without compromising the integrity of the environment it is necessary to have a global transition towards sustainable farming. As communities grow, less and less land is available for food production and existing crops become easily exhausted. Food insecurity caused by rapid population growth has led to many synthetic chemicals and gene manipulation techniques being introduced to maximize the potential of plants. As Tal Lutzky, CEO of Pigmentum Ltd stated: “We transform each plant into a small factory of natural bio-compounds. Our goal is to provide a technological solution for the fast-growing $7 billion natural pigments, aroma, and flavour market while bringing innovative and sustainable solutions to produce bio compounds to further industries such as life science and Pharma.”

Pigmentum was co-founded in 2018 by Tal Lutzky (CEO), Amir Tiroler (CTO), and Prof. Alexander Vainstein, who serves as the company’s scientific advisor. The team is an alumnus of the Hebrew University’s Faculty of Agriculture, Food, and Environment. The company received a $1 million investment from the Fresh Start food-tech incubator and is backed by Israeli food industry giants, Tnuva and Tempo and VC funders OurCrowd and Finistere Ventures. After hitting significant milestones, such as conducting several successful field pilots demonstrating the technology's ability to increase the yields of 5 different compounds by several factors(5X-100X) compared with the existing alternatives, the company is approaching its next round of investments.

Alteco.ai

With global manufacturing sectors responsible for one-fifth of carbon emissions and consuming 54% of the world's energy sources, there is an urgent need for manufacturing companies to address the challenges of decarbonization. The first step towards solving it is understanding the Product Carbon Footprint generated by each device. Alteco.ai is a cloud-based platform that empowers users to make more informed decisions and create a zero-carbon future by providing multi-site management of energy consumption and patterns analysis via non-intrusive metering of smart meters data and unique BI. The company offers production facilities with complete visibility of energy consumers from a single point of metering only, without installing any additional hardware. It manages, monitors, and analyzes energy consumption from multiple sources. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to detect anomalies in a factory's consumption and provides alerts, predictive maintenance, and cost forecasting. As Alon Mashkovich, Alteco.ai’s co-founder stated, "Our mission is to reduce industrial carbon footprint worldwide through an accessible, cost-effective, and simple-to-operate energy management solution."

Alon Mashkovich (CEO) and Roy Fadida (COO) founded the company together with Dekel Yaacov (CTO), after working as consultants for various companies, factories, and municipalities in the energy industry. The common denominator they found among their customers was that there was no centralized location to view and manage an organization's energy data, so they developed one themselves.

Sea2Cell

There is mounting evidence that the increased volume of fishing activity worldwide is having a severe effect on the health of our oceans. With oceans taking up over 70% of the earth’s surface, sea creatures and the overall health of marine life is essential for sustaining all life on earth. In addition to harvesting large amounts of fish and seafood, large-scale fishing operations catch and often unintentionally kill untargeted marine life, also known as by-catch, including young fish, corals, and other bottom-feeding organisms. Killing these unintended species can have significant effects on marine ecosystems. "Fish are the last type of meat we humans still hunt. In the Mediterranean, 90% of the fish are gone. Even in the oceans, the situation is horrific," said Prof. Berta Levavi-Sivan, a world leader in the field of aquaculture at the Hebrew University and one of Sea2Cell's co-founders. "We go out in these massive ships to the seas and oceans and cause absolute catastrophes. Overfishing has serious consequences, which may affect the balance of life as we know it.” 33% of wild fish are declining due to overfishing, which endangers their ability to continue to exist. At the same time, the demand for food from the sea is expected to increase by 30% by 2030, and global fisheries will not meet the increase in demand. Investment in fish substitute companies has made a significant leap in the last two years. In 2017-2019, the annual investment was only $19 million, in 2020 it reached $90 million.

Sea2Cell positioned itself on the next food frontier by developing a unique technology to produce cultivated fish meat. Instead of raising fish in ponds or going fishing, the company will grow fish cells in huge tanks and make chunks of fish out of them. Due to the high demand, many fish species are in danger of extinction. Therefore, there is a huge business opportunity and a real chance to save our oceans and make an enormous impact on the environment. Sea2Cell was founded in September 2021 by Avishai Levy (Advisor), Dr. Itai Tzchori (Technology Advisor), Pablo Resnik (advisor), Prof. Berta Sivan. (Scientific Advisor), and Dr. Orna Harel (CEO). The company has raised NIS 3.5 million.

REE Automotive

REE Automotive, an Israeli-based automotive technology company is on a mission to save the planet by reducing the carbon footprint worldwide, which harms the environment in multiple ways: It is the leading cause of human-induced climate change, it contributes to urban air pollution, it leads to toxic acid rain, it adds to coastal and ocean acidification, and it worsens the melting of glaciers and polar ice. REE aims to empower auto manufacturers, OEMs, delivery and logistic fleets, and new mobility players to build electric and autonomous zero-emission vehicle fleets faster and with more cost-efficiency. Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO stated that: "We consider it one of our key imperatives to help make this planet greener by helping speed the transition to electric vehicles. By aiming to reduce carbon emissions, we seek to address the catastrophic effects of climate change and create a better future for our generation and those to come."

REE, listed on Nasdaq in July 2019, is headquartered in Israel. REE's Co-Founders are Daniel Barel (CEO) and Ahishay Sardes (CTO). As of March 31, 2022, the company's total liquidity amounted to $239.0 million, composed entirely of cash-sufficient liquidity to achieve the initial production of its P7 commercial electric vehicle platform and continue to advance other commercial activities. REE has an extensive network of partners, including Hino Motors, Toyota's Truck Arm, Magna International, EAVX, and Hitachi U.S.

SimpliiGood

One of today's most fundamental issues in the food tech sector is malnutrition and food insecurity thanks to the protein gap and implications of industrialized food. SimpliiGood is the first company to develop and operate technology for high-quality, cost-effective, efficient, consistent, and large-scale production of fresh spirulina biomass, all in compliance with international food-safety standards. The Kidron spirulina's neutral taste and smell blend with any beverage or dish. The innovative work methods save energy and resources, making it possible to produce healthy and protein-rich nutrients while preserving the environment. As Lior Shalev, CEO of SimpliiGood stated: “In a time of climate change, the world needs to move forward to consuming alternative protein. We grow spirulina, which is actually the most efficient protein found in nature today and are essentially turning the sun's rays into a complete protein. SimpliiGood is the leading company in Israel in the production of spirulina and our vision is that SimpliiGood's products will reach everyone.”

SimpliiGood was founded by Lior Shalev (CEO) and Baruch Dach (CTO) in 2015. The company harvests fresh spirulina in Israel (arid desert Arava region and Tel-Mond), within specially equipped greenhouses. Spirulina helps regulate cholesterol levels, supports the immune system, and is anti-inflammatory. SimpliiGood uses no pesticides, and its produce absorbs carbon dioxide from the air, is tended with 98% recycled water, and has zero waste by-products. SimpliiGood is trying to leave the world a better place for our children and future generations.

VeganNation

There are hundreds of millions of people spread across the world who live a vegan, conscious-consumer, or sustainable lifestyle. There are also great entrepreneurs worldwide innovating and focusing on plant-based, cruelty-free products. However, they may not be well known outside of their local communities, and there has been no cohesive system uniting them all. VeganNation is set out to promote the parallel economy that supports sustainability with its GRNC (GreenCoin) token. The currency is exchanged on bitrax and two other exchanges. This will allow consumers to find and purchase ethical, sustainable, organic goods and services. Thus, it makes all businesses available and accessible to target audiences everywhere, regardless of location or technical capabilities.

VeganNation was Founded in 2018 by Isaac Thomas, (CEO & Chairman), Yossi Raybi (President) and Shneor Shapira. Some of the funds that flow through the platform will go towards global initiatives to improve the environment. GreenCoin, the crypto coin designed by and for the company, constitutes the community's growth engine and an ideal sustainability-based economy. Eventually, the founders of VeganNation believe this will encourage consumers and businesses to conduct business with environmental awareness. To date, VeganNation has raised $10 million. As Isaac Thomas, founding partner and chairman of VeganNation: "We genuinely believe GRNC (GreenCoin) token will spur the growth of millions of small businesses worldwide that will unite in the name of a global, environmentally conscious community. It has been proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that humankind will be responsible for bringing about and taking the lead on the change that is so crucial for our children to have a better future. This is the time for us to act."

Volta Solar

The State of Israel has set an objective of sourcing 30% of its energy from renewable sources by the year 2030, and meeting this target requires, amongst others, creative energy storage solutions. The solar energy company Volta Solar specializes in developing, constructing, and operating solar energy systems on the roofs of private homes, commercial buildings, and public buildings. To advance the transition to renewable energies forward, Volta suggests a solar leasing model for residential, business, and municipal buildings. Under this model, Volta finances and creates self-owned solar energy systems and pays roof owners a portion of their revenues from the sale of electricity. In 2021, Volta Solar and EV-Edge, a part of George Horesh's Union Motors Group, signed an agreement according to which they will offer leasing of solar energy systems. In addition, as part of Volta Solar's collaboration with the French energy company EDF, the company expanded the development and construction activities around the solar energy systems owned by the company.

Volta Solar, established in 2017 by Eran Tal, who serves today as Voltar Solar's CEO, and Tal Harcabi, who serves as Chief Revenue Officer, has revolutionized the rooftop solar energy sector. In March 2022, Volta announced a NIS 40 million funding round. At present, the company has begun integrating energy storage capabilities, such as lithium-ion batteries, as well as advanced energy management features. The company currently employs approximately 200 people and is expecting to expand to international markets soon. As Eran Tal, CEO and Founder of Volta Solar stated, ״Sunny Israel offers tremendous potential for solar roof-generated electricity. Volta Solar is proud to be at the vanguard of the State of Israel’s efforts to revolutionize its energy sector and reach 100% clean energy. The company's vision is to accelerate the transition to solar energy, in Israel and in other markets where we are now securing a foothold. ״

Windward

The maritime shipping industry transports 90% of world trade and accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions. This number is expected to increase as maritime trade volume is projected to triple by 2050. Without action, the shipping industry will be a significant obstacle to net-zero emissions. In 2021, Windward launched the Data for Decarbonization Program, a solution to foster collaboration across the industry to gain a holistic view of carbon emissions and act as a catalyst to challenge existing commercial processes. The company is currently developing more solutions and AI models to address the issue of carbon emissions in the shipping industry. Solutions such as innovative AI models to calculate actual fuel consumption and Windward's Optimal Vessel Selection solution enables the industry to better manage and predict CO2 emission for every vessel, affecting the trajectory of carbon emissions by 5%-20% on a per-voyage basis. Ami Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO of Windward explained, "More than half of our oxygen comes from the ocean, and if there's no action taken, we are reaching a point of no return. As a veteran of the Israeli Navy and as a father I see it as our duty as citizens of this planet to work together to minimize the impact we have on our oceans. The answer to reducing carbon emissions lies with no one person, rather in the power of the many."

Windward, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, is the leading Maritime AI company. Windward was founded in 2010 by Ami Daniel (CEO) And Matan Peled (Head of U.S Business), both Israeli Navy veterans who developed the platform with a group of consultants, data scientists, and research teams. With 140 employees in four locations worldwide, Windward brings the power of AI to the maritime ecosystem.

ASTERRA

Vast amounts of treated drinking water are lost daily worldwide through leaks in pipes– 49 billion litres of high-quality drinking water, to be exact. More than 150 million meters/cubic meters are lost every year in Israel due to deficiencies in water infrastructure that cause breaks and leakage. With growing populations and diminishing freshwater resources, wasted water and the associated wasted electricity and CO2 production must be better controlled. ASTERRA, an Israeli startup, uses data from satellites to protect limited natural resources and monitor community infrastructure on earth. Their algorithmic solutions provide sub-surface ground saturation mapping and leak detection in three primary markets: water utilities, wastewater, and ground infrastructure assessment. The data provided to water utilities, government agencies, and infrastructure industries in the fields of roads, railways, dams, and mines turns raw data into actionable intelligence that can prevent catastrophes.

The company was founded in 2013 by Lauren Guy (CTO), who developed an algorithm that uses SAR imagery from satellites to detect suspected points of water leakage, sewage, drainage faults, and soil water accumulation without the need for the use of physical sensors in the ground. To date, the company has raised $10 million and has 75 employees. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 62 countries, saved 169,280 million gallons of water, reduced carbon emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saved 423,200 MWH of energy – in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Lauren Guy concluded that "Sustainability is both a part of ASTERRA's business strategy and guides our mission. ASTERRA solutions have just begun to impact the world. We help the public and private sectors overcome major water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. ASTERRA’s solutions are useful in every community, everywhere."