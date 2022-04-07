IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry has announced the opening of the IQVIA Innovation Hub in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Hub acts as a collaborative workspace where innovative start-ups can leverage IQVIA’s expertise and global footprint for launching novel patient engagement and advanced clinical development solutions to the market.

IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources, and extensive domain expertise. Their technology delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

The Innovation Hub provides entrepreneurs with the unique opportunity to leverage IQVIA’s technology through an acceleration program where IQVIA will be focusing on nurturing start-ups in a safe and supportive environment. They will be offering the ability to connect with the unparalleled IQVIA ecosystem of assets, partners, clients, and expertise. By connecting startups to global capabilities, IQVIA will be facilitating transformative partnerships and joint commercial models. This will allow forward-thinking startups to be able to achieve accelerated growth and make a drastic impact faster in the healthcare industry. With this new Hub, IQVIA is proving their commitment to speeding up the development and commercialization of innovative solutions that ultimately improve patient lives, by linking novel patient engagement solutions with the appropriate growth channels.

Starting the Innovation Hub seemed like a no-brainer for IQVIA since accelerating innovation underpins IQVIA’s global strategy. As Dikla Shpangental, VP, Global Account Management & General Manager, Israel for IQVIA stated “The founding of the new organization, the Innovation Hub, is a solid testament of IQVIA’s commitment to connect with the thriving start-up ecosystem that is being shaped globally and bring novel solutions to market. The Israeli ecosystem, in particular, is robust and thriving. By launching the first physical Innovation Hub in Israel, we see the immediate potential to tap into the world-class talent and pioneering capabilities to drive healthcare forward. While there are other Innovation Hubs in Israel and around the world, for those start-ups focused on the healthcare market, IQVIA offers unique benefits of unmatched client footprint, dedicated expertise in the life sciences market, deep understanding of the regulatory frameworks, and data technology capabilities that can accelerate the development and commercialization of solutions that will improve patient lives.”

Founded in 2016 with the mergence Quintiles and IMS Health, IQVIA has approximately 77,000 employees and conducts operations in more than 100 countries.