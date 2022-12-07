With over 200 applicants in Israel, 10 startups were selected and will participate in Intel Ignite’s seventh cohort. Each startup works with leading mentors and industry experts and receives a tailor-made program to meet its specific business needs. The program covers a wide range of fields, including founders’ dynamics, go-to-market strategy, marketing and sales, product development and management, recruitment, and more.

The selected startups come from various tech industries, including Cyber Security, Blockchain, Digital Health, AI, Hardware, and web 3.0. The startups selected for the current cohort raised an average of $5M.

Dragonfly

As applications are required to handle larger amounts of data and provide better responsiveness to users, developers rely on in-memory data stores as an effective caching layer or a primary store to improve their infrastructure performance. Unfortunately, current solutions are outdated and cannot scale to support these requirements. DragonflyDB utilizes modern hardware architectures to provide a hyper-fast, reliable, and cost-efficient datastore to boost the performance of workloads of any size.

DragonflyDB is an in-memory datastore for modern real-time applications. It provides a simple, reliable, and cost-effective solution that can easily handle terabyte-scale workloads and millions of requests per second on a single server. DragonflyDB utilizes the power of multi-core cloud servers to boost the performance of any real-time application without changing anything on the client side.

Dragonfly was founded in 2022 by Roman Gershman (CTO) and Oded Poncz (CEO). They currently have 5 employees.

Briya

Comprehensive (longitudinal) medical data is the key to future discoveries, innovations and cures. Complete patient journeys are often found across multiple sources that are siloed and fragmented. Adding patient privacy regulations, this data is extremely difficult to consolidate and share efficiently and compliantly. The inability to share data effectively delays research and medical innovations by months or years and adds huge costs to all projects. Accessing high-quality data: complete patient journeys, with accurate patient matching, while maintaining maximum security and compliance in a simple and fast manner is a major challenge in the healthcare space. This is where Briya comes in. They enable secure, efficient medical data collaborations, with auto-enforced compliance, dramatically reducing the time and resources it takes to obtain health data to accelerate innovation without compromising on data quality.

Briya is a decentralized health data curation and retrieval platform that enables real-time access to high-quality harmonized longitudinal data without compromising on security and compliance. The platform is simplifying the process of obtaining and sharing data, while ensuring data quality is maintained, always protecting patient privacy and being 100% compliant. Briya can be integrated faster than any alternative to any source, with minimal effort and provides the most reliable access to data from any number of sources either by running one simple query, running an AI model or via an API. The decentralized data retrieval platform is designed to be the future Google or SWIFT for health data, the go-to marketplace for clinical, medical, and healthcare data. Briya removes the current barriers of long, cumbersome, and costly data preparation to dramatically reduce the time and resources it takes to obtain high-quality health data to accelerate health innovation.

Briya founders. Credit: Daron Letzer

Briya was founded in 2021 By David Lazerson (CEO) and Guy Tish (CTO). To date, they have raised $5.5 million in seed funding led by Amiti Ventures, with participation from Insight Partners and Innocare Health Investments. They employ 35 people.

Scala Biodesign

Vast markets are shifting to protein-centred solutions, from therapeutics, diagnostics, and food tech to enzymes for sustainable chemistry and cleantech. However, transforming natural proteins into commercial products requires a complex engineering process to optimize their properties, such as biological activity, shelf-life, cost of goods, toxicity and others. The state-of-the-art engineering solution relies on laborious and iterative lab experiments that are lengthy, costly and with a high failure rate.

Scala aims to transform the way proteins turn into products, by replacing the current laborious solution with the first automated, general and scalable protein engineering software platform to generate more potent proteins in a fraction of the time and effort.

Scala Biodesign was founded in 2022 by Dr. Ravit Netzer (CEO) and Dr. Adi Goldenzweig (CTO).

LayerX

The browser has become the core workspace in the modern enterprise, being the exclusive access interface to anything on the web, from managed SaaS applications to unsanctioned apps and websites. This subjects the browser to multiple web-borne attacks that aim to compromise enterprise applications, data, and devices, as well as making it a potential source of unintentional data leakage and other browsing risks.

LayerX user-first browser security platform turns any commercial browser into the most protected and manageable workspace while maintaining top user impact, empowering hybrid enterprises to drive a true cloud-first strategy. LayerX is the pioneer of AI-based high-resolution monitoring, risk analysis and control of all users’ browser activities to enable the enterprise workforce to access any web resource from any device while ensuring protection from the wide range of web-borne risks. Led by seasoned veterans of IDF cyber units and the cybersecurity industry, LayerX is reshaping the way cybersecurity is practiced and managed by making the browser a key pillar in enterprise cybersecurity.

LayerX founders. Credit: Ben Itzaki

LayerX was founded in 2021 by Or Eshed (CEO) and David Vaisbrud (CTO). To date, the company raised $7.5 million, led by Glilot Capital Partners and Kmehin Ventures, alongside FinSec Innovation Lab by Mastercard, Enel X, Int3, GuideStar and cybersecurity angel investors. The company employs 19 people.

Control Monkey

The fast growth of cloud infrastructure footprint brings complexity, and it becomes challenging to keep your resources under control, and in full compliance with the organization's requirements while enabling other teams in the organization to spin up infrastructure easily without creating bottlenecks. Infrastructure as Code is part of the solution, yet it can lead to new levels of complexity, knowledge and operations overhead for the DevOps teams.

Control Monkey is a SaaS platform that helps discover, manage, automate, and scale your cloud environments by leveraging Infrastructure as Code (IaC). ControlMonkey provides the tools and processes to amplify IaC benefits to fully govern your cloud, and prevent service interruptions, misconfigurations, non-compliant resources and unplanned cloud costs. Whether customers are just starting with IaC, looking for IaC automation and GitOps platform, want to apply policies and guardrails on their IaC pipeline or just need better visibility and alerting for their IaC posture - ControlMonkey is here to help.

The company was founded by Aharon Twizer (CEO) and Ori Yemini (CTO) in 2022. To date, the company already has a few dozen customers and is an official technology partner of AWS. Control Monkey employs 10 people.

Tons.AI

Deep learning products require hundreds of long model training cycles in every part of the life cycle - research, development, and production. A large number of long cycles results in very long TTM and compromised quality. That is why scalable and efficient computing infrastructure becomes a key component of DL-based product development. Current solutions do not meet those requirements, forcing companies to make painful compromises in development time and quality. Tons.ai DL native cloud provides them with the supercomputer-like performance they need to meet the ever-growing quality bar we are all chasing.

Tons is a deep learning native cloud, that enables data scientists, researchers, and ML engineers to develop and train models much faster and more efficiently. The cloud is powered by Tons’ fluid infrastructure technology which allows any training session to be accelerated as if it was happening on a supercomputer. Through Tons.ai Training as a Service interface, users can build their desired training pipelines simply and intuitively.

Shai Tal. Credit: Ben Tal

Tons.ai was founded in 2022 by Shai Tal (CEO). To date, they have raised $1.15 million from high-profile and domain expert angels like Marc Epstein, Asaf Ezra, Tal Saiag, Ofir Bibi (Ph.D.), Hanan Shteingart (Ph.D.) and Zvika Bronstein. They currently employ 10 people.

The rest of the startups accepted to the cohort, IOriver, Codium, Utila and Sensorz are still in stealth. Details of their operations will be released following their emergence from stealth.