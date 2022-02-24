Insight Partners, today announced the final closing of its twelfth flagship fund, Fund XII, with a total of $20 billion in capital commitments that will be used to invest in global high-growth technology, software, and Internet businesses. The new fund brings the total of regulatory assets under Insight’s management to over $90 billion

Insight Partners was founded in 1995 by Jeff Horing (Managing Director) and Jerry Murdock (Advisor) with a mission to find, fund, and work with visionary executives; to provide them with practical and hands-on software expertise and operational resources to foster long-term success. Insight has over 100 software experts who provide tactical and data-driven support on key scaling challenges which helps their portfolio companies fast track growth and success.

Insight truly believes that great software companies can originate from anywhere, and, with the right strategic partner, expand rapidly into new markets. They have made over 600 investments to date, with notable Israeli and global companies, like Wix, Monday, Jfrog, Lightricks, Twitter, Shopify, Alibaba, and Tumblr. Their focus is to be a software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries.

Fund XII

The new fund marks the firm's largest fundraiser to date which received strong support from both long-standing and notable new investors. As Jeff Horing, Insight Partners’ Co-Founder and Managing Director, stated: “Fund XII marks a significant milestone for the firm, but more importantly, ensures we have the capital to help the world’s best software companies scale up and take off.” Generally, Insight’s flagship funds typically invest between $5 million and $500 million in a company, with the ability to invest from the earliest institutional check to IPO. Deven Parekh, another Managing Director at Insight Partners continued by saying, “Fund XII allows us to continue to meet great software leaders on their growth journey and support them with the capital and operational guidance they need to be successful at each stage. Fund XII means there is no great software company for which we don’t have a capital solution.”