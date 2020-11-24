It’s time to perfect your pitch; Today (Monday), Ibex Investors announced the closing of a $100 million fund that will target early-stage startup investments. This is the VC’s second fund focused on the best and the brightest of Israel’s startup ecosystem.

Nicole Priel, Israel-based Vice President of Ibex, said, “Leveraging our vast U.S. network and public-market expertise, we partner closely with the most promising early-stage tech companies to successfully enter the global market. Our deep commitment to ambitious founders supports the next generation of emerging Israeli startups in creating substantial and enduring value.”

Maxing out at $5M per investment

Ibex Investors was founded in 2003 as Lazarus, at the time. Then, in 2012, the fund started turning their focus towards Israeli startups, with 23 early-stage investments in popular Israeli startups, such as Glassbox, Panoply, CobWebs, Nexar, and more. The VC’s second fund will mainly focus on early-stage and growth-stage startups, with Nicole Priel and Gal Gitter leading the Israeli team.

Justin Borus, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ibex Investors, said, “Our expanding team in Israel is intimately familiar with the caliber and unrivaled speed of innovation that Israeli startups bring to market. We appreciate the support of our investors during this time of substantial market dislocation who recognize our ability to identify and support these dynamic companies as they grow.”