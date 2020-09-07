The Israel Aerospace Industries unveils MultiFlyer, a squadron of small unmanned helicopters that can be deployed for long-range non-military assignments. The technology behind the drone incorporates IAI components with Spanish UAV developer Alpha Unmanned Systems’ off-the-shelf helicopter model, while several Israeli startups also contributed to the technological achievement. The command and control system was designed by Simplex and the area scanning technologies are powered by Sightec.

IAI EVP and Manager of the Military Aircraft Division, Moshe Levy, said “IAI is a leader of trailblazing technologies with UAV experience spanning 50 years and we are constantly seeking additional areas in which we can invest our R&D capabilities. MultiFlyer is a significant milestone in this respect and we anticipate more developments in this field.”

When looking at the UAVs, the obvious operational function seems to be for law enforcement or military use, however as mentioned in an article published earlier today about another Israeli UAV developer, there exists a multitude of potential commercial demand for these drone-like helicopters. The search and rescue industry could vastly improve its life-saving capabilities with the UAVs that can reach previously unreachable areas and in harsh weather conditions. Furthermore, agriculture, traffic control, ariel security, maritime, and more could all enjoy the Israeli developed UAV capabilities.

Alpha Unmanned Systems CEO Eric Freeman, states, “Alpha is delighted to be the platform of choice for this world-leading initiative. Reliable and versatile platforms that can fly at least 90 to 150 minutes are essential for a variety of missions. Alpha helicopters make many more missions possible and it is an honor to support IAI.”

MultiFlyer transforms what would otherwise be several isolated UAV missions into a cloud of information. MultiFlyer can be activated from a tablet or smartphone that serves as a single point of control of several synchronized missions including automated takeoff and landing, flight routes, mission management, and others. The system network connection is secured to allow usage by several simultaneous users. The MultiFlyer system can be used with different types of UAVs and drones as well as carry different types of payloads.

CEO of Simplex, Shay Levy, said, “Simplex is proud of our collaboration with IAI to develop this system. The command and control system, known as the Flightops, is designed to enable the control of a large number of UAVs autonomously and allow the operator to focus on the mission at hand.”