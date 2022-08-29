Though it is difficult persuading people to download new apps, there are many tested and trusted ways to increase app downloads. Increasing app downloads is a skill and accomplishment in itself. Every day, approximately 2,000 apps are published on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, all expecting to record increased app downloads. In 2020 alone, over 142.9 billion apps were downloaded. But how do we make sure yours succeeds? Follow the following steps.

4 Tips on How to Increase App Downloads

1. Focus and prioritize app store optimization

Most Android and iOS users learn about new apps through Apple's App Store or Google Play. Obviously, being selected as an Editor's Choice is the greatest form of promotion on app stores. But you don't have complete control over that. However, your app listing is in your control. The process of making your app store page as accessible and attractive as possible is known as app store optimization or ASO.

In practice, this involves including the best keywords available, creating a captivating title, writing an engaging app description, and uploading eye-catching images. Many apps that record low download rates fall short in at least one of these factors.

So, what is app store optimization?

App store optimization (ASO) is the process of optimizing your app listing content so that your app listing ranks higher in app stores. It works the same way as search engine optimization (SEO), But instead of global search engines, it works for app stores.

Once you focus and prioritize app store optimization, you’ll record increased app downloads. Here are some tips to make that happen:

Research Your Keywords

One of the most significant things you can do to optimize your app is to use the right keywords in the title and description of your app. Use Google's AdWords keyword tool or a keyword tracker like Sensor Tower or App Radar to find the most relevant search phrases.

Categories

Choose your categories correctly and strategically when submitting your app to an app store. Make sure you choose a category that is related to your app yet not overcrowded.

Location

Consider your target audience's location and customize your app description to those places. This might include converting your app store description into another language or picking photographs relevant to and acceptable for that location.

2. Create a fantastic app icon and user interface for your app

Your app’s icon and user interface give potential users the first impression of your app. Therefore, it is critical to pay close attention to its design. When done correctly, it affects user behaviour and can help increase app download. It should be more than a last-minute addition. The icon of your app is the first thing a potential user sees in an app store, so make sure it's aesthetically appealing.

Moreover, you should create a demo video of your app. Since not all users will comprehend all your app's features and benefits after reading a brief explanation or viewing a few screenshots, creating a demo video is another strategy to promote your app and increase app downloads. Create a 30-second demo video explaining your app's what, how, and why. Place more emphasis on the user interface, usability, and app's most popular features.

3. Showcase your user reviews, ratings, and testimonials

When a potential user comes across your app, there is a high tendency that they will want to look at your app rating and user reviews. The most selective users will dig through those reviews in search of input from others.

Both ratings and user reviews can significantly influence the number of downloads you receive. Furthermore, app stores prefer to favour apps that deliver a positive user experience.

Asking your existing users to leave positive feedback is an excellent strategy to enhance your ratings and reviews. Many apps feature a pop-up prompt that displays after a certain number of hours or time the app is opened.

This not only assures that more users will leave a rating or review, but it also increases the likelihood of receiving feedback from those who have a good impression of your app. This type of "social proof" is quite effective.

Potential users want to see what others are saying about your app. Therefore, when you showcase your user reviews, ratings, and testimonials, your chances of recording increased app downloads are higher.

4. Market your app properly

If you're lucky enough to have a reasonable marketing budget, don't be too frugal with it.

Usually, app marketing campaigns last a few weeks or months. However, if you want to see a significant increase in downloads for your app within a short time, you need to go all-out with your marketing efforts.

It takes a lot of guts and determination to launch a full marketing campaign all at once, but it can record massive success when done correctly.

Organic searches will generate most of your downloads, but your web-version landing page will generate many more. As a result, you should also establish a homepage devoted to your app, complete with a clear call-to-action encouraging consumers to download it.

Final Thoughts

No matter how attractive and effective your app is, it will not be downloaded if you do not promote it and list it properly. Increasing app downloads does not have to be as challenging for you as it is for others. You may not even need to invest any money to record increased app downloads if you use some of the aforementioned strategies.

When using these strategies, keep your target audience's interest in mind. As a result, your app will retain its market relevance.

Written by Bar Nakash, Co-Founder and CEO of TeraGen.io