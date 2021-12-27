By Jordan Kastrinsky, Co-Managing Partner JB Upscale, Host of High Tech on the Low, Community Manager at Front Team, Content Creator, Tech Enthusiast

High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important now more than ever that we unite the high-tech sector's collective knowledge under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the resources and tools through which to do so.

We all know Microsoft Excel; you may love it or hate it, but it is the tool every entrepreneur needs. Episode 40 this week features Israeli Excel expert Dr. Isaac Gottlieb, who discusses why mastering Microsoft Excel for business applications is critical for your venture's growth. Do you want to manage your marketing, fix your budget, or optimize your production schedule? Excel is the tool that you can use to build out processes and map models in an efficient way with minimal effort, once you understand the software, of course.

Dr. Isaac Gottlieb has given courses on Excel over the last 15 years to more than 30,000 MBA, Executive MBA, MS, Ph.D. and undergraduate students at Columbia, NYU and other universities including those in Israel. He has conducted numerous corporate seminars in the United States and abroad to help businesses understand the power of this application. He is the author of the book “Next Generation Excel” and the recipient of the Microsoft MVP award (2014-2016) and has been involved in many Excel hands-on business projects.

I sat down with him to understand why everyone needs to master Excel to make their lives easier, especially, when according to him, it is not even that hard to learn. If teams invested a little in training, it would solve many of their spreadsheet management problems. And, with the help of the company PLATFORMUST, Dr. Gottlieb will be leading amazing Excel seminars in Israel in Hebrew and English to help share his knowledge with the start-up ecosystem.