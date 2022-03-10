High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

So, first, for those who are not aware, Cybertech is the cyber industry’s foremost B2B networking platform. It is an international conference and exhibition that acts as the primary avenue for creating commercial opportunities and learning all about the latest technological innovations, challenges, and solutions to combating threats within the global cyber arena. After nearly two years without any event, this year’s Tel Aviv conference, which had been delayed from January due to Omicron, focused not just on the emerging threats but also covered the scope of digitization and opportunities in the realm of innovation.

Notably, one of this year’s main focuses was on the cloud. With digital transformation taking organizations to the cloud, organizations find improved ability to be dynamic when it comes to storing data and their business applications. Yet, as more and more organizations migrate their operations and data to the cloud, many companies are noticing the vulnerabilities and threats that are associated with transferring from on-premises solutions. Companies such as Contrast Security and Palo Alto Networks who I interviewed are working diligently to find the right solutions to tackle cybersecurity threats that put cloud management at risk. “The cloud is here to stay, the question is how do we secure it,” adds Ram Yonish from Contrast Security, “it requires assessing vulnerabilities and pre-empting attacks by creating solutions to protect cloud data.”

In addition to cloud migration, another theme of the Cybertech conference was how large infrastructure industries and state actors can make use of cybersecurity solutions. Meeting with Yossi Shneck from the Israeli Electric Company, we learned about the ways Israel intends to protect its electrical grid from increased threats. “Israel is an electrical Island. We don’t have any connection to our neighbouring countries that can provide us backup electricity if something happens, so everything depends on us,” Shneck stated. In response, the Israel Electric Corporation developed IEC’s CyberGym, a cybersecurity training center to empower Israeli cybersecurity entrepreneurs and provide cyber solutions to organizations around the world.

Likewise, I interviewed Nati Cohen from CyberIL to understand how the Israeli government is embracing new cybersecurity solutions while integrating with private organizations through a process known as code review. Cohen, a former brigadier general who was chief of communications at the Israel Defense Force C4I & Cyber Security Directorate, promotes code review which involves testing the source code to identify bugs at an early stage. A code review process is typically conducted before merging with the codebase and can help better control the security of large data operators like a nation-state through transparency and cooperation to achieve the right goal.

So, there you have it, folks, Cybertech Global TLV 2022 was a success, here’s to next year!