High Tech on the Low hosted by Jordan Kastrinsky, is on a mission to make high tech accessible to the world. In my podcast, I explore the many different facets of the world of high tech from development to marketing, to sales, to entrepreneurship and more! With society turning ever more towards technological solutions to make processes more efficient and secure, it is important, now more than ever, that we unite the high-tech sector's collective resources under one roof to reap the benefits of this knowledge-sharing. There is so much opportunity out there to grow within the industry that we must provide the tools through which to do so.

The cloud. The amorphous ecosystem of all things tech, coming to save our data and make our lives easier and better. If you haven’t been living under a rock for at least the last 5 years, then you have probably heard the term ‘the cloud’ tossed around in a few circles. Companies from large enterprises to early-stage startups are all moving to the cloud. What does this mean? In short, it means the act of transferring data and other processes such as development to data centers that act as available computer system resources without direct active management by the user.

According to Efrat the key is “being agile with your data processes and not having to spend too much on IT services to manage it.” As we all know, many large enterprise companies for years prided themselves on their large servers or data centers. But with the resources needed to manage them, it could be quite the challenge. AWS provides this solution for companies to migrate not only their data over to a safe and secure network, but also have it managed for them. As more and more companies move to the cloud and AWS constantly expands to broader domains such as IoT, ML and Edge services, Efrat sees AWS as a key player in companies' future growth, let alone existence. “It’s all about what you want to achieve: you want to focus on your business, you want to have the right platform that will allow you to move this heavy lifting out of your organization, focus on what you do best - your business.”

Each business has to relate to the cloud differently. There is no one right solution for every business and each one needs something slightly tailored to its needs. For example, an institutional banking organization will not be as agile in moving its data and will require a lot more security than let’s say a small brick and mortar corner store. Yet, each has the ability to gain a massive amount from AWS services as the offerings present are always evolving for a better, more refined user experience. “At the end of the day, people are always surprised by the number of things AWS can achieve, they simply do not always know.”

For startups, AWS can provide a major solution for storing data and being able to move dynamically in an ever-changing ecosystem. Moreover, as we adapt to the cloud in many different industries it does seem to be the future is already here. One thing is clear though - make sure you pick the right cloud computing service for you, based on your business needs.