Booking.com, a global leader providing a digital travel platform, announced a strategic partnership with Israeli startup HERE Mobility, which developed a neutral global mobility marketplace. The partnership will enable Booking.com users an airport transportation platform that boosts the travel website's current transportation offering by adding another 1.3 million vehicles in 70 different cities across the U.S. and Europe.

The Israeli mobility startup collects all active transportation options on to one marketplace in real-time, taking into account consumer preferences while tightly regulating and vetting approved taxi fleets and drivers. The marketplace also provides a live driver tracking option as yet a further security element to the already vigorously vetting process. HERE Mobility wants to democratize the transportation ecosystem making MaaS easy to use and accessible to everyone.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a well-known player in the travel space to provide a smooth end-to-end solution for users worldwide through our Marketplace,” said Liad Itzhak, Head of HERE Mobility. “Mobility as a Service is now more important than ever before, both in daily life and when traveling abroad, as people seek to get from door to door safely and efficiently. Together, we are ensuring travelers receive a seamless and secure experience."

Liad Itzhak Head of HERE Mobility source: Daniel Stern

Booking.com adds this latest technology to the long list of innovations that the site offers in an attempt to be a one-stop-shop for all of your traveling needs. Making this partnership even more monumental as HERE Mobility's taxi marketplace will give the Booking.com users not only taxi options but they can pick from database of private drivers and pool rides.

“As our range of transportation services continues to grow, it’s really exciting to be working with HERE Mobility. They have the ability and capacity to connect our platform to fleets across the world – quickly and efficiently, allowing us to significantly scale our rides offering and serve even more Booking.com customers around the world," explains David Adamczyk, Managing Director of Rides within Booking.com’s Transport Division.

Since HERE Mobility launched in 2018, over 2.5 million vehicles from a variety of transportation suppliers across Europe, South America, and the U.S have joined the mobility marketplace. Following the partnership with Booking.com, the Israeli startup intends to leverage the collaboration in an effort to expand the currently 100 cities that the service is offered in.