Fieldin, the world’s largest smart-farm operations management company for high-value crops, announced that it has acquired Midnight Robotics, a leader in agricultural autonomous driving. The acquisition and merger create the first-of-its-kind combination of a sensor-based operational farming platform with autonomous driving technologies, to empower growers in the day-to-day management of their farms.

Midnight Robotics uses cutting-edge computer vision and AI to develop autonomous agricultural driving technology. The company’s core product is a retrofit kit that can transform any tractor to work autonomously using advanced LiDAR perception algorithms that enable a robust and reliable solution for autonomous operation and precise execution.

Fieldin, on the other hand, is transforming traditional farming to digitized smart farming, autonomous farming and more. They use a smart farming platform to help high-value crop growers manage and optimize day-to-day operations, including pesticide applications and harvest activities. They essentially connect tractors and machinery with in-field sensors to provide managers with actionable data that improves production, transparency, and efficiency in the field. Since commercial farms today face a wide range of challenges, including labour scarcity, water shortages and climate change, the need to optimize operations and prioritize farming efficiency is at an all-time high. Therefore, this merge is even more relevant; Midnight Robotics' solution is the perfect complement to Fieldin’s platform.

Credit: Midnight Robotics

Using Midnight Robotics deep robotic and autonomous driving technology enables an all-in-one solution to maximize accuracy and productivity on the farm. By collecting farming data, they offer actionable insights, guided decision-making, and autonomous execution via driverless tractors and other machinery from within the same dashboard. What’s most impressive is that the onboarding for these new autonomous capabilities takes under a day; Fieldin comes to the farm and retrofits tractors and other farming machinery with LiDAR-based autonomy kits that then feed data back to the platform in real-time. Fieldin has already deployed the new-and-improved combined autonomous farming platform in major farms in California and hopes to continue this trajectory in the coming months.

Midnight Robotics was founded in 2019. The founders, who are Innoviz veterans, will join Fieldin's co-founding team; Yonatan Horovitz will join as Chief Autonomy Office while Edo Reshef becomes the company’s, Chief Technology Officer. Their expertise in autonomous driving will continue to grow the much-needed agriculture sector (no pun intended).

Horovitz noted, “It’s not enough to have great agricultural data or great autonomous technology—you need to have both to make autonomous farming a reality. What’s so powerful about this merger is the potent combination of Fieldin’s unparalleled farming data collection, which includes over 49 million hours’ worth of tractor driving, with our driverless technology expertise… together will we be able to help farmers reap the benefits of smart and autonomous farming—not a decade from now, but today”.

Fieldin’s CEO and Co-Founder, Boaz Bachar, continued saying, “Over the past eight years we’ve digitized hundreds of farms and over 10,000 tractors and pieces of farming equipment— more than anyone else in the high-value crop world— and amassed a trove of invaluable data that can offer insights into best practices in farm management. By acquiring Midnight Robotics, we’re helping farmers close the loop from insight to autonomous action, so they know exactly what they need to do and execute it autonomously, all through the same platform… Your autonomous farm can only be as good as your farm management data, and that’s why this acquisition is driving the autonomous farming revolution forward” said Boaz Bachar, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldin.