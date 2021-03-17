Over the years, Group 11 has positioned itself as a leading US based FinTech venture capital firm with incredible portfolio of category-defining and Israeli-related companies such as SunBit, TripActions, Tipalti, Papaya Global, Next Insurance, EquityBee and LiliBank to name a few.

Reclaiming Paid Time Off

Dovi Frances, Group 11’s founder wanted to give stage to early stage founders who have just recently launched their company and have yet to gain media attention - and so the 'Group 11 NextGen Series’ initiative was born.

We retained world-renown Tech Vlogger Hillel Fuld as well as top-notch Videographer Joseph Goldsmith, we then published a social media post asking founders to apply for a chance to be featured in our NextGen Series, and from dozens of applicants chose twelve founders whom we thought have a unique story to share. These are their stories.

The first company to be featured at Group 11’s NextGen Series is Sorbet which was co-founded by Veetahl Eilat Raichel, Eliaz Shapira and Rami Kasterstein. You can watch Hillel’s interview of Veetahl where she shares hers and Sorbet’s remarkable story.

About Sorbet

With no real innovation in decades, Paid Time Off has become a bureaucratic payroll item instead of the incredible wellness benefit it was intended to be. Sorbet believes Paid Time Off should go back to fulfilling its original purpose: Empowering employees to take meaningful time off to destress, recharge, avoid burnout and improve performance.