These days parents can pick from a variety of monitor or camera solutions to keep track of their little one while in the other room. Though, unlike most cameras, which settle for simple real-time visuals, Nanit’s monitor combines machine learning and computer vision to measure your baby’s sleep cycle, and capture milestones and crucial moments while sleeping. Nanit announced that GV, Google’s investment arm, has joined the company’s stakeholder team.

Monitoring millions of hours of sleep

Nanit’s system has already analyzed over 86 million hours of sleep, training its AI algorithms so it can capture when a baby falls asleep, when it wakes up, generally keep track of its sleep cycle, and more. Once measurements are collected, the system provides actionable insight to regulate better sleeping habits, which is better for baby - and also better for the tired parents.

The parents receive access to comprehensive insight into their baby’s sleeping patterns, including data-backed recommendations for optimizing sleep cycles, breathing monitor and analysis, and more. To allow parents a bit more freedom, the system also allows for remote control of audio and lighting in the baby’s room, as yet another measure to better manage sleep.

Over the past year, the company also launched its first non-camera smart product - Smart Sheets, which according to Nanit is the first solution to measure height and monitor growth through computer vision.

Nanit’s commercial channels include Amazon, as well as major U.S. retailers, such as Best Buy, Pottery Barn Kids, Buy Buy Baby, and Target. The company reported a 130% increase in revenues last year, in addition to experiencing an exponential rise in new users on the Nanit app.

Nanit was founded in 2016 by Dr. Assaf Glazer, an expert in machine learning and computer vision; Tor Ivry, who previously worked with Glazer at Applied Materials and Philips; and Andrew Berman, a former investor at Norwest Venture Partners. The $25 million Series C funding round was led by GV, Google’s investment arm, with existing investors including the startup’s main backer, JVP, Upfront Ventures, RRE Ventures, and Rho Capital Partners. To date, the company has raised $76 million.