Israeli startup Glue, which provides small-medium businesses with personal, custom made loyalty clubs, announced the closing of an $8 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Unicorn Technologies and private investors.

15 minutes, and your barber has their own customer loyalty program

Glue’s system is not tailored to major franchises or big brands, but rather towards the small and medium-sized businesses out there. The company states that all the business owner needs to do is answer a short questionnaire, that will accommodate their business needs and goals. Then, Glue uses the data to create a members club, with a CRM system, full reports, and even fit with strategy and branding capabilities. By utilizing Glue’s platform, businesses can offer customers reward programs, a points-earning system, coupons, and more. While the business enjoys better customer retention, resulting in higher revenue, and hopefully leading to new customers.

Glue, founded in February 2020, is a spinoff from BOBILE, which developed an app building platform. After two years running, the new company was born, and today has already started working with small businesses, including a café in Texas and a barbershop in Oklahoma. The company was founded by CEO Ira Nachtigal, CTO Dany Gal, and Chairman Jacob Tenenboem, who was one of the company’s initial investors. Tenenboem is one of the more familiar investors in Israel, with a successful line of exits credited to his name, such as SPL, Sabratec, Insureworx, and Genieo.