This week, Israeli health-tech company MDClone in collaboration with global healthcare organizations announced the launch of The Global Network, which is a research and innovation sharing platform to better improve patient care.

MDClone developed a platform that democratizes data and enables medical organizations and research centers a single platform to share knowledge and create collaboration to improve medical treatment. The Global Network initiative is a member-driven environment including healthcare organizations from Israel, Canada, and the U.S.

The network utilizes MDClone's platform to provide patient confidentiality by creating synthetic data for 30 million total patients in the network, from which healthcare organizations can pull and share effective solutions for collaborative treatments and better patient health.

“MDClone provides access to data as never before,” said Ziv Ofek, Founder and CEO. “In a short time, we’ve seen dramatic impacts with physicians implementing new quality initiatives and researchers moving from idea to publication. The Global Network will take this to another level by connecting some of the world’s most innovative healthcare organizations and transforming insights into action. Ultimately, The Global Network will create new technologies and services, built-in collaboration across the membership and benefits for patients worldwide.”

During its first year, The Global Network will focus on 3 main areas: health services, clinical medicine, and precision medicine. Members will be able to use the platform as clinical test area for new medical approaches, share treatment insight and more. This sharing platform becomes even more prominent as it enables health centers a research labs a focused collaborative effort for better understanding treatments and outcome for COVID-19 patients.

MDClone was founded in 2016 by CEO Ziv Ofek and CTO and VP R&D Luz Erez. The company has over 20 years experience in the healthcare data analysis industry. MDClone's headquarters are based in Be'er Sheva (Israel), with offices located in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.