Israeli company Glassbox, provider of an enterprise analytics platform, announced it would acquire its British competitor SessionCam, a digital customer experience provider. Both companies refused to provide any numbers, but reports said to be in the millions.

The combined company will deliver a complete view of all online digital interactions across web and mobile, so businesses can generate even more value and better serve their customers.



What the user really wants



Now that the companies combined, together they have more than 300 customers worldwide, including six of the world’s largest banks and leading brands like SoFi, Singapore Airlines, John Lewis, SuperDry, Admiral and Experian. This is Glassbox’s first acquisition, following a $40 million Series C that came in April of thesis year. In addition, to a massive and impressive clientele list the newly combined data management strengthens and fortifies its market stature, as the Israeli startup provides users modern digital customer experience analytics for the web and mobile.

“Our acquisition of SessionCam advances our mission to provide greater insight and value into how companies engage with their customers online by creating frictionless digital journeys,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “We found a true partner and shared set of values with SessionCam, and we are excited to welcome such a hardworking and talented team that has worked for a decade to improve the digital experience of millions of people across the world.”

Glassbox lets large enterprises and midmarket organizations intuitively align their digital experiences with actual customer expectations, providing greater brand affinity, loyalty, satisfaction and safety. Glassbox visualizes every customer journey and interaction in real-time and provides actionable insights so companies can quickly adjust or modify their experience to satisfy customer demands.

“Glassbox stands at the forefront of the industry at a time when digital acceleration is in full throttle,” said Kevin Goodings, CEO of SessionCam. “We look forward to continuing our work to bring existing and new customers greater value than ever before.”



With the deal complete, SessionCam’s 100 employees will join Glassbox, which was founded in 2010 by COO Yoav Schreiber, CTO Yaron Gueta, and GM EMEA & APAC Hanan Blumstein. The company has around 140 employees split between the R&D center in Israeli, London, and NYC offices. To date, Glassbox has raised $72 million.