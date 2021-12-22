Edge Gaming, the gaming platform that enables users to create and play high-quality user-generated highlights, just completed a $10 million financing round. The seed funding was led by top mobile gaming company Playtika and includes participation by existing investors, Stardom Ventures and AnD Ventures.



Capturing users top gaming moments



The Edge platform essentially allows every gamer to become a game creator by generating "Playables" - custom mini-games that are reproduced from existing gameplay moments. "Playables" can be instantly created allowing players to reenact a gameplay highlight made by their favourite gamers, Esports players or friends. This allows them to actively produce a nearly endless array of high-quality game scenarios, whilst freeing game studios from the costs and labour of constant game content production.

Users can then share their “Playable” with their friends and community, and invite them to participate in various challenges. The platform leverages a patent-pending deep tech engine, enabling a seamless "select and create" process to produce "Playables". “Finally, the way entertainment is consumed today - smaller content bites, higher frequency, hyper-customization, driven by creators and their communities - is being applied into games. Edge Gaming is enabling the future of gaming engagement by allowing players to get far more value from the games they love and the creators they follow,” said Lee Moser, Managing Partner at AnD Ventures.



The $10 million investment will allow Edge Gaming to continue the expansion and enhancements of its “Playables” format, which will debut with popular AAA games. They will ramp up hiring and continue to develop their platform, which is currently in closed beta with select content creator partners. Additionally, the company will move ahead with exploring blockchain integrations to support play-to-earn and NFT mechanisms.



“This round is a vote of confidence in the new vision for gaming and the value it brings to developers and gamers alike. We look forward to continuing on our mission to put gamers in the driver's seat.” said Asaf Gazit, Co-founder, and CEO of Edge Gaming. Raz Friedman, CPO of Playtika continued by stating “It’s going to change gaming as we know it, and we’re excited to support Edge with our vast expertise and knowledge in the gaming ecosystem, and through this investment gain a meaningful reach into the Esports and creator economy worlds”.



Edge Gaming was co-founded by brothers and avid gamers Asaf and Omri Gazit in 2020. The platform is backed by Playtika, Stardom Ventures, and AnD Ventures. They have raised a total of $12 million dollars in pre-seed and seed funding.

