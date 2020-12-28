Today, in Israel, there are more than 100 accelerator programs that have set goals to push and support startups at their different stages of growth. Over the last month, a few of the most prominent programs concluded their batches, so we thought it would be the perfect time to put some of the most interesting startups in the spotlight, hoping this is not the last we hear about them.

The system creating order out of construction chaos

One of Israel’s most famous accelerators is 8200EISP, and rising from batch number ten is Genda - a company that automates construction site management. Genda developed a location analysis system that’s based on smart transmitters and a mobile app. These combine to provide site management with continuous automated updates regarding the location of workers, tools, building materials, and more.

In addition, the system integrates with project resources, such as schedules and budgets, providing management with all the info needed to optimize the construction process, and save money and time. By leveraging AI technologies, Genda automatically updates schedules and budgets, as well as assigning different tasks for contractors and on-site workers. Furthermore, the system alerts crews to bottlenecks and hazards on-site, providing an extra “safety hat” that prevents major accidents. The company was founded in 2019 by CEO Erez Dror - a former construction site foreman; COO Eyal Kulik, and CTO Shai Levy. To date, the company has raised $1.5 million and is already operational in several sites in Israel and the U.S.

One system to fit all drones

Another alumnus coming out of the prestige 8200EISP accelerator program is High Lander, a developer of smart mission control for drone fleets. The software-only platform turns any drone into a super drone that runs autonomously or semi-autonomously with a human operator keeping a close eye behind the scenes.

High Lander's system connects any drone to a super fleet

The company markets its system to major organizations that require remote drone fleet management solutions. High Lander adjusts features in their product depending on the organizational need of a certain enterprise. The company reports that currently, its system is operational in Israel, Japan, and the U.S. High Lander was founded in 2018 by CEO Alon Abelson, and CTO Ido Yahalomi. The company has 13 employees and has raised $3 million to date.

Interacting during live feed

An interesting company coming from TechStars’ most recent batch is INTHEGAME, which develops a system that generates different interactive activities for increased viewer engagement during live streams or VOD.

Interactive games during live TV

For example, during a live show, the audience can answer trivia questions, rate participants at the audition stage, place friendly “bets” on sporting events and win points for various activities. By utilizing INTHEGAME’s system, channels and networks can offer viewers an interactive viewing experience, and award prized for participants.

INTHEGAME was founded in 2017 by CEO Aviram Sharon, CTO Itai Arbel, and VP R&D Yura Coptiman. To date, the company has raised $1.2 million from Techstars, Big Block Media Holdings, Shaked Ventures, PlayLabs@MIT, Charlton - which owns 4 sports channels in Israel, and LA Fusion.

Upgrading your AC with humidity

Israeli startup ThermoTerra is one of the first graduates of the Quantum Spark program. The startup develops technologies that reduce energy consumption from the heating and cooling systems by harnessing energy from changes in humidity in the air.

Take sweat, for example, our natural evaporating cooling system: The liquid to gas evaporation process of sweat requires energy, which is borrowed from heat. ThermoTerra developed a system called HumidityPower, a SmartWall add-on to prefabricated walls in residential and commercial buildings.

Operating as a bootstrap, ThermoTerra was founded in 2015 by Jeremy Rutman, Dror Zchori, and Yonathan Nathan.

The demon upgrading your marketing efforts

The most interesting graduate of SAP.io’s most recent cycle is TrenDemon, which has developed a platform that helps customers accelerate their impact on marketing and sales efforts.

TrenDemon’s system maps the customer journey, rates content impact on business goals, and personalizes content for websites based on data-backed insight. According to the company, the platform increases conversion anywhere from 35%-180% in only a few months. Among the company’s customer base are retail giants Walmart, Panasonic, and Rakuten, alongside Israeli tech Unicorns and up-and-comers, such as Cato Netwroks, Tenable, Sisense, WalkMe, Snyk, Payoneer, and more. The company was founded in 2016 by CEO Avishai Sharon, CTO Elena Brenner, and COO Halel Porat. To date, TrenDemon has raised $4 million from Dentsu and private investors.