To hit the market as fast as possible companies, leverage substantial amounts of software components, existing code, and third-party software, some of them paid and some of them Open Source. This is to save time, redundant developments, and numerous bugs in the code.

These tools help with the product SaaS companies deliver, but also play a part in Monitoring stacks, maintaining production environments, development environments, and even in the management of business workflow. With the world, and the market, constantly changing, new best practices in the field of technology are arising. The focus is now on advanced assemblage of as many pre-built components as possible, for companies to hit the ground running.

Here is a list of development tools that can be used free of charge to facilitate the development work many companies need:

Rookout

In the last decade, software development technologies have improved and matured by moving to the cloud and becoming distributed, containerized, and sometimes serverless. The problem is that a developer’s ability to get the data he or she needs to work and solve issues has made no advancements.

Rookout is addressing this issue by closing this gap. With the Rookout Live Debugger, engineers get instant access to debug data such as Logs, Traces, and Metrics. This enables them to visualize and gain insight into their code in production or any other environment, without stopping their application, reproducing the issue, or having to wait for a new deployment. This has become the de-facto method for fixing bugs faster and maintaining quality cloud-native applications.

Rookout was founded from the ground up to help developers overcome the debugging challenges derived from the digital transformation, as well as the new architecture and environment adoptions. Rookout is a tool that was created by developers for developers. Therefore, it's fast and easy to deploy and allows engineers to continue working in their regular workflows, as Rookout supports all environments and over 90% of software languages that are used. Rookout allows engineers to troubleshoot up to 5x faster and fix bugs with zero friction, overhead, or risk.

What’s more, is that community engagement is a core virtue at Rookout. They believe that giving back to the community is of utmost importance, so they offer young startups and individual developers the opportunity to use their free community tier, gain immediate access to debug data, and fix bugs faster. Click here to try Rookout for free

Swimm

Swimm is a startup solving one of the biggest and most well-known development workflow pain points for companies and teams of all sizes.

As we know, it is very common for developers to work on code that they are not necessarily familiar with – for example, when starting a new job, switching teams, joining an existing project, and on every change request or feature involving code that they didn’t write themselves. Learning new code on your own is possible, but it takes a significant amount of time and effort.

The “classic” solution is documentation. But documentation is also problematic. The fundamental problem with documentation is that the documents are not coupled to the code. So, when code evolves and changes, and documentation is left behind and becomes outdated, there is usually little to no motivation for developers to continue working on documentation, and therefore not bringing others up to speed on such codebase in an organized fashion.

Swimm.io enables developers and teams to share what they know easily and create documents that embed references to the code, including snippets (lines of code), tokens (e.g., names of functions or classes, values), paths and more. The result is Walkthrough Documentation, which really helps developers understand and get a better understanding of the codebase.

With Continuous Documentation, Swimm’s platform keeps documentation in sync as code evolves. Moreover, Swimm’s platform connects to GitHub, IDE and CI and validates that docs are up to date on every PR and suggests automatic updates when needed. Since documentation is coupled to the code, Swimm can also connect lines of code to relevant documentation. With IDE plugins, you can see next to the code whether there’s relevant documentation available to assist you.

Swimm’s platform is increasingly becoming part of developers’ workflows by allowing teams to create and maintain documentation that is always up to date as the code changes. Swimm helps management teams by ensuring that knowledge sharing continues seamlessly and easily with code-coupled auto-synced documentation. R&D teams are using Swimm to help onboard new developers so that knowledge silos never slow them down. Plus, Swimm uses a language-agnostic editor, so it is suitable for all programming languages. Check out Swimm’s free beta and see for yourself how easy it is to jump into the documentation pool.

Permit

Access control interfaces are a must-have in modern applications, which is the reason why many developers are spending time and resources trying to build them from scratch without– prior DevSec experience. However, companies attempting to build these capabilities, like Audit Logs, Role Based Access Control (RBAC) and Impersonation, might find themselves spending months doing so. Even after the initial development, developers still need to keep maintaining the authorization system to fix bugs and add new features. Eventually, they find themselves rebuilding authorization again and again.

Security is also an issue; according to the latest research from the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), broken access control presents the most serious web application security risk. Failures typically lead to unauthorized information disclosure, modification, destruction of data, or performing a business function outside the user's limits. The report states that “94% of applications were tested for some form of broken access control.”

Permit.io provides all the required infrastructures to build and implement end-to-end permissions out of the box so that organizations can bake in fine-grained controls throughout their organization. This includes all the elements required for enforcement, gating, auditing, approval-flows, impersonation, automating API keys and more, empowered by low-code interfaces.

Permit.io is built on top of the open-source project OPAL, also created by Permit.io’s founders, which acts as the administration layer for the popular Open Policy Agent (OPA). OPAL brings open policy up to the speed needed by live applications; as an application state changes via APIs, databases, git, Amazon S3 and other 3rd-party SaaS services, OPAL makes sure in real-time every microservice is in sync with the policies and data required by the application.

Try out Permit.io’s SaaS application for easy and immediate implementation and usage!

Komodor

While in recent years Kubernetes adoption accelerated and it became the de-facto infrastructure of modern applications, there’s still a real challenge with day two operations. As much as it's easy to deploy and make changes in K8s while facilitating an agile framework, it's that much harder to troubleshoot K8s and resolve incidents at scale. With so many changes in the system every day, it can be overwhelmingly complex to pinpoint the root cause. Incident responders spend untold amounts of hours, even days, trying to solve an issue while the end-users experience latency or downtime.

There are several tools that attempt to take away some of the complexity of Kubernetes, but there are also several tools that add new functionality on top of Kubernetes, which further increases the complexity and increases the amount of knowledge a user needs to operate it. Komodor’s platform adds in all the necessary intelligence and expertise required to make any engineer a seasoned Kubernetes operator.

Komodor’s automated approach to incident resolution accelerates response times, reduces MTTR, and empowers dev teams to resolve issues efficiently and independently. The platform ingests millions of Kubernetes events each day and then puts the key learnings directly into the platform. The company recently launched Playbooks & Monitors that will alert on emerging issues, uncover their root cause, and provide the operators with simple-to-follow remediation instructions.

Written by Demi Ben-Ari, Co-Founder & CTO of Panorays