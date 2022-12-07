This year, many customers are also price-conscious, which is reflected in both coupon use (up 11% from 2021) and, for some customers, a desire to purchase items now to avoid potential price increases later on.

However, earlier trends in holiday shopping also mean fraudsters can get in on the action earlier than usual – and we already see some trends around the hottest items on fraudsters’ wishlist.

What Attracts Fraudsters?

Professional fraudsters rarely target things they want for themselves – though sometimes, amateur fraudsters will steal something they just can’t resist. Typically, what makes an item a must-have from the criminal perspective is simple: How effectively can they monetize it?

Several considerations play into the fraudster’s equation in deciding which items they want, including:

Does it resell? It’s not worth going to the trouble of stealing something and discovering no one wants to buy it. Fraudster favourites mirror the items customers want – especially during the holidays when it’s so easy to hide among the rush and sell the season’s hot products. Specific fraudsters often specialize in certain industries because they know where and how to resell them.

It’s Time for Fraud

Fraudsters like to take advantage of the holiday season because it’s easier to conceal illicit activities when so many people are doing the same activities legitimately. A flood of customers head online every year to shop for the holidays, using a wide variety of devices and browsers, coming from diverse locations and demonstrating not just a lot of different buyer behaviours but even behaviours that are different from the rest of the year.

For example, people often try new retailers if they want a specific item for someone special. Our data also shows that people often take ~7% longer in their purchase process at this time of year compared to the rest of the year.

Later in the holidays, fast shipping becomes a priority as people panic about getting their gifts in time. Fraudsters love the quick shipping offers this time of year as it benefits them, too; it’s less likely that the victim will notice what’s happening before it’s too late.

All this makes it harder to benchmark “normal activity” than usual – making it easier for fraudsters to go undetected.

Moreover, companies that rely on manual reviews will be more prone to struggle during the holidays. They’re between a rock and a hard place; either they staff up temporarily, in which case their team won’t have the necessary expertise during this critical period, or they have the regular team working overtime to deal with all the extra orders in which case the time pressure each reviewer is under means mistakes are more likely to happen.

The Fraudster’s 2022 Wishlist

While the underlying reasons behind fraudster holiday favourites don’t change, the specific items they target the most shift from year to year. Here are the items that are storming the fraudster charts so far this holiday season:

Cozy fleeces - A range of brands are popular with fraudsters when it comes to these snuggly items, but they’re especially into the ones that are mid-range when it comes to price; not the cheapest ones available, but not the luxury versions that might get extra scrutiny. Easy to resell as people are shopping for winter weather, these items have great ROI.

As a fraud analyst, the holiday season is always fascinating because fraudsters see it the same way many retailers do: a short period, with a significant impact on their annual earnings. That puts pressure on fraudsters and fraud fighters alike. Personally, I’m always interested to see how fraud attacks evolve over the holidays – and am also grateful to be part of stopping them.

Happy Holidays, and safe shopping.



Written by Doriel Abrahams, Head of U.S. Analytics at Forter

