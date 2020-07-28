Israeli freelance marketplace platform Fiverr (traded on NYSE: FVRR) announces its expansion into two European countries, launching the website in both Italian and Dutch. This comes after the gig marketplace company already got their fingers in Europe’s two largest markets, Germany and France, and another one that’s not that far behind in Spain.

“Expanding our global footprint is a key growth strategy for Fiverr, and we believe there is huge potential in the Italian and Dutch markets...,” said Micha Kaufman, co-founder and CEO of Fiverr.

Italy is Europe’s third-largest economy and with an estimated 5.5 million freelancers that represent 16% of the country’s GDP, it means that there’s huge potential in digitizing the massive freelance market in the boot-shaped country. The other EU pal joining the Fiverr team is The Netherlands, which in comparison to Europe’s giants may be a bit smaller with a modest 17+ million people, yet still are able to provide a freelance network of over 1 million gig workers. It's also worth to keep in mind that The Netherlands is experiencing a growing trend of highly educated skilled people opting for the freelance lifestyle, and we trust that the Dutch know how to live right.

“Though very different markets, we have already seen fantastic signals in both countries - for instance, from February to March of this year, visitors from Italy to the website went up 97%. By giving users the opportunity to interact in their native language, we’re increasing trust in our brand, which will ultimately lead to increased adoption of our platform in these markets,” Kaufman explains.

Both of these countries, along with pretty much the rest of the world, have experienced a sharp increase in potential gig workers following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought on a global crisis, resulting in furloughs and massive firings. As more and more people turn to freelance work, marketplaces like Fiverr will become a bigger part of our lives and possibly the center for employment for many millions of the global community.

In addition to localizing the site for both Italy and the Netherlands, Fiverr will also be increasing marketing efforts in both countries. This includes local public relations and targeted performance marketing campaigns and later down the line, brand marketing campaigns, and community engagement.