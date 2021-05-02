AiVF, an Israeli startup helping In Vitro Fertilization clinics transition into the digital age, secured the European CE Mark, which enables the company to market throughout the EU. In addition to the regulatory approval, the company also added quite a familiar figure to its management team; onboarding Prof. Dan Ariely, a global expert in the field of behavioral economics.

“Some 30% of all IVF treatments take place in Europe, and clinics have difficulty meeting the demand for treatment,” said Daniella Gilboa, AiVF’s co-founder and CEO.

An embryologists "best friend"

The Israeli firm has developed a system that combines AI, computer vision, and Big Data analytics to help improve patients’ fertilization success rates. AiVF brings digital, data-backed technologies to the delicate procedure; providing genetic evaluation that helps determine a specific embryo’s fit for transfer without the need for invasive biopsies (PGT-A).

“AiVF’s unique solution has created an automated lab that, through its remarkable digital capabilities, is able to perform many of the embryologist's tasks rapidly, accurately and objectively," added Gilboa.

According to the company, the multi-module platform equips clinics with a complete digital management tool that emphasizes patient journey. With IVF treatments in the U.S. skyrocketing to upwards of $20,000 per session - with most women going through at least 5 rounds - the dream for many potential parents can be out of reach, whether it’s due to costs, multiple treatments, or whatever the reason may be.

The company reports that by utilizing its system, clinics can help close the gap between IVF demand and their ability to provide it, while also aiding parents reach their newborn dreams.

“AiVF’s solution could dramatically improve the chances of successful IVF treatments and lower their cost in the EU, thus reducing the suffering of those going through the IVF process and enabling millions of others to fulfill their dream of having a baby," said Gilboa.

Tel Aviv based AiVF was founded in 2018 by Daniella Gilboa, an experienced clinical embryologist and a biostatistician and Professor Daniel Seidman, one of the busiest IVF practitioners in the world. The company’s system has already been integrated into a number of clinics in Europe, and is on its way to receive the coveted FDA clearance. All-around smart guy, and great public speaker, Prof. Dan Ariely will be joining the 12-person AiVF team, which is made up mostly of AI experts, physicians and biologists, as Chief Behavioral Officer. Prof. Ariely is helping AiVF develop social and behavioral strategies that shape the next stage of IVF, including reproductive choices and family priorities.

AiVF founders on the left & Prof. Dan Ariely on the right credit: AiVF

Professor Daniel Seidman, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at AiVF, noted: “Traditional embryo evaluation technique is performed manually and is not AI data driven. AiVF’s studies show remarkable accuracy, proving that a digital system can outperform an embryologist in making IVF decisions. With AiVF technology now commercially available in Europe and soon in the US, we can offer the first in class product to improve the chances of pregnancy and of delivering a healthy baby to the world.”