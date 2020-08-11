



Israeli company DAG Wireless, a provider of wireless broadband access products, announced the launch of its 5G broadband solution, VelocityXG System. The launch of the product is aimed at improving in-flight connectivity for selected airlines to provide travelers with reduced latency and high bandwidth compared to existing solutions.

VelocityXG has already received the crucial FCC and DO-160 certifications and will enable enhanced WiFi capabilities for commercial, private, and military aircrafts. Designed for large data capacities, the 4G/5G system supports functions such as video streaming and VoIP calls. Additionally, VelocityXG can support a variety of other applications in the aerospace and defense industries.

David Gross, DAG VP of Operations said: “Now that we obtained certification, we are ready to offer a unique capability to customers. By marrying next-generation wireless capability and advanced network management for flexible routing, we truly have a superior solution for a variety of industries and use-cases.”

Alongside robust broadband infrastructure, VelocityXG offers additional features that ensure efficient functionality. The network is segmented at every point, from the centralized management to the endpoints, including end-user devices such as computer modems. The system enables smart data routing, which ensures a seamless, latency-free experience for users.

The wireless broadband solution is already in commercial use. The paid service will essentially turn your seat on a plane into a fully capable office, meeting modern business needs. Additionally, the new 5G capabilities will also boost in-flight gaming, allowing travelers connectivity capabilities of those they have at home.

In a conversation with Geektime, Lili Pelhovich, VP of Programs at DAG Wireless Ltd noted that COVID has caused setbacks to the airline industry, but the product’s capabilities don’t stop with just airline connectivity: “With enough bandwidth a whole suite of additional functions are enabled beyond your standard office driven needs. General real-time streaming video chats, connected passengers sensors including devices, monitoring of assets en-route – everything is on the table provided the bandwidth is there. Our solution offers a path to attain the bandwidth. Current solutions today have thus far failed to bridge that gap and offer solutions to the user that is consistent with even 4G. From a customer or user’s viewpoint the big differentiator between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G is throughput. This is not currently available today in the marketplace and is one our differentiators."

The new system combines three existing DAG Wireless products including the Advanced Remote Radiohead, Base Station and Mobile-End User Device. Alongside the aforementioned Wi-Fi capabilities, VelocityXG can serve as infrastructure to any high-throughput-dependent functionality on aircraft. Target markets for the solution include defense, aviation (commercial and private), large private networks, space-based networks and more.

Due to Coronavirus conspiracies suffocating our social feeds, 5G has received kind of a bad rap, so we asked Lili Pelhovich to simplify the 5G technology and explain its advantages: “If you imagine your bandwidth or data rate as a pipe – 5G can be viewed as being a much fatter pipe. It brings more bandwidth, lower latency, higher reliability and greater flexibility than 4G to the market. The applications in mind for 5G range from higher speed for downloading movies, HD video calls, vehicle to vehicle communications that will fuel autonomous driving, networked factories, and more.”