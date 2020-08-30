Israeli based Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., which provides cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solutions and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NASDAQ traded Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd, announced that it will enter a strategic partnership with a multinational Japanese electronics corporation to pilot and test the Israeli startup’s Eye-Net Protect product. This comes but a week after the subsidiary announced its first partnership with another multi-billion-dollar Japanese technology company aimed at piloting Eye-Net’s mobile solution.

Eye-Net’s Protect V2X solution is designed to protect the most vulnerable road users in real-time—including pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, and car drivers—by providing collision alerts when the road users have no direct line of sight. An SDK configuration allows Eye-Net Mobile to integrate its solution with leading location-based products such as wearable devices, dashboard cameras, navigation aids, infotainment systems, third-party applications and other smart devices. The pilot project will be used to validate and evaluate the software development kit (SDK) configuration of the Eye-Net solution and its technical specifications.

“This second pilot project is a vote of confidence from another Japanese company, that reinforces our market penetration strategy, targeting the smart devices and services market, including dashcams, head-up displays, wearable devices, navigation aids, and IoT platforms,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile, which was founded in 2018 by CEO of Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Mr. Haim Siboni.

Based on recently published reports by Grand View Research, it is expected that the global dashboard imaging market will reach $7.5 billion over the next 7 years. The company reports that 36.1 million dash cams were sold in 2019, with 10 million of them being equipped with advanced technologies. Advanced dashboard cameras come with parking motion detection, GPS support, and Wi-Fi connectivity. These features, coupled with government regulations and increasing awareness regarding vehicle safety, are expected to drive demand for advanced dash cams in the coming years.



Elbaz continues to explain: “We decided to focus on the Japanese market, which is often characterized by early adopters of new technologies and innovations, enabling quick market penetration. Concentrating on one geographic region will help us to achieve a critical mass of Eye-Net Protect users in a defined area, thus increasing the chance of preventing accidents and saving lives.”