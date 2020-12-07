Entrée Capital announced the closing of its new $125 million Opportunity Fund. The VC fund explains that the capital was raised from existing investors, in addition to two new institutional investors, which the fund decided to keep anonymous. The investment focus for Entrée’s new fund will be in later-stage Israeli startups.

Between $5-$10 million per investment, reliant on sharing revenue

During the peak of COVID fear, Entrée raised $100 million for its third fund, and while that fund focused on early-stage investments, the VC’s new Opportunity Fund is looking to support startups in the later Series C and B stages with Israeli founders. Looking across industries, Entrée noted that it’s targeting investments in the Digital Health, Deep Tech, SaaS, and Fintech sectors.

These new ventures will come alongside investments in existing portfolio companies. In a conversation with Geektime, the VC fund reports that between $5-$10 million will be available for each round, with a caveat of showing at least $1 million in revenue.

Entrée Capital’s Israeli early-stage focus is assisted by having boots on the ground in Israel, as well as in England, and the U.S. The fund was established in 2009 by Aviad Eyal and Martin Moshal and has invested over $300 million in 90 different countries, including Riskified, Kazoo, Glovo, Stripe, Snap, monday.com, Fundbox, PillPack, Stash, HouseParty, and Coupang. Entrée reports 23 exits and IPOs in which it was invested, as well as investment in 13 startups that have grown into Unicorns.

Doubling down on the week’s announcements, Entrée Capital also announced its first investment in Versatile. Entrée’s piece of the pie wasn’t revealed, but the total funding round was $20 million. The interesting thing here is that Entrée went against its own growth-stage focused statement, with Versatile securing its Series A.

Entrée Capital’s co-founder and Managing Partner Aviad Eyal said regarding the closing of the fund “half of our portfolio companies are either related to Israel. During a time when travel is limited and markets inaccessible, a backer with both local and global reach significantly helps growth-stage startups secure funding quickly, cement the team, and close sales. We believe that with Entrée on their side, entrepreneurs will succeed in drawing in the top global VCs, to join and lead our funding rounds.”