With everyone focused on the U.S. elections this week, startup investments were kept to a minimum, though the VC well wasn't completely dry. Israeli technology continues to drive global innovation with an abundance of interesting solutions to seemingly unsolvable problems.

With a number of strategic partnerships, a few funding rounds, a couple of acquisitions, and one new Israeli VC fund, Israel's tech ecosystem shows its versatility and value, despite the global COVID-19-fueled social and financial crisis.

Check out all that happened in Israel's tech ecosystem during the week of the 1st-7th of November, 2020:

Mergers & Acquisitions

Intel acquires cnvrg.io

Intel is putting heavy focus and resources on the future of AI, leading the chip giant to acquire the Israeli startup and its Machine-Learning operating system for data scientists. Read more...

Logiq acquires Fixel

As eCommerce activity breaks records, and the oncoming holidays ignite even more potential, American eCommerce and fintech solution provider Logiq adds Israeli startup Fixel and its AI-powered smart marketing solution to boost analytics capabilities. Read more...

Investments

October funding recap

Check out Geektime's recap of all the investing and M&A activity during the month of October, when Israeli startup banked over $700M in invested capital... Read more.

Nurami Medical scores $6M

Israeli MedTech startup Nurami Medical, which develops post-surgical soft-tissue healing solutions, announced a $6 million Series B funding round. The investment was led by Almeda Ventures, with participation from Leon Recanati's private equity investment company, GlenRock. Read more...

Meat-Tech lands $7M

Israeli foodtech startup Meat-Tech 3D, which develops cultured meat 3D bioprinting technologies, announced a $7 million funding round. The investment was led by institutional investors Psagot Provident and Pension Funds, in addition to More Investment House, as well as private investors. The investment will help the company complete a previously announced acquisition of a Belgian startup. Read more...

New Israeli VC fund 10D raises $110M

After operating under the temporary name Ofek Ventures, venture capitalist fund 10D reveals it has raised $110 million for its first fund that will focus on early-stage investments. The VC fund is led by Yahal Zilka, who previously co-founded Magma VC and one of the first investors to recognize Waze’s massive potential, Rotem Eldar and Itay Rand. Read more...

Riverside.fm secures $2.5M

Israeli startup Riverside.fm, a Tel Aviv-based developer of a remote podcasting studio platform, emerged from stealth mode with a $2.5 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by Oren Zeev, founder of Zeev Ventures, and the company was praised by a former presidential candidate. Read more...

Collaborations & Strategic Partnerships

Vocalis collabs with Mayo Clinic

Israeli MedTech startup Vocalis Health, which develops AI-powered medical vocal biomarkers, announced that it was teaming up with U.S.-based medical academic center Mayo Clinic. The collaboration will center around identifying vocal biomarkers for pulmonary hypertension (PH) which could help physicians better detect and treat PH in their patients. Read more...

UBQ Materials partners with Mainetti

Tel Aviv based cleantech company UBQ Materials, which develops technologies to transform waste into sustainable materials, announced that it will partner up with multinational retail solutions provider Mainetti. The joint venture will see the companies collaborate on introducing eco-friendly and sustainable raw materials for the global fashion industry and retailers, essentially turning trash into fashion. Read more...

BGN Technologies teams up with ECOIBÉRIA

The Ben-Gurion University's tech transfer company BGN Technologies leverages research done by Profs. Ariel Kushmaro and Alex Sivan, on the discovery of new biodegrading bacteria, into a partnership that could bring a solution to the plastic pollution climate threat. Read more...

MedTech

DiA Imaging Analysis awarded FDA clearance

Israeli MedTech startup DiA Imaging Analysis, which develops AI-powered ultrasound analysis solutions, announced that has secured FDA clearance for its LVivo Seamless product. This is the company’s 7th FDA approved device, cementing the company as a leader in the AI-ultrasound realm. Read more...

Insightful



The Fall and Rise of the CIO

"The Chief Information Officer (CIO) role has long been a position of power. As the top executive deciding which technologies and IT platforms to implement company-wide, CIOs hold one of the most business-critical, influential functions in many organizations. But the CIO role is also rapidly shifting." by Oren Yunger. Read more...