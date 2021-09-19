Saint-Gobain Sekurit is inviting Israeli companies to present their products to an expert team of judges, and who knows - maybe a groundbreaking collaboration will emerge. The event will focus on safety, user experience and sustainability - but you need to act now, because registration will close soon!

Mobileye's huge exit increased global attention to the Israeli automotive industry, but it has also gained an excellent reputation long before, all thanks to the innovative technologies it has developed. Hundreds of startups and R&D centers in the field of automotive technologies operate in Israel today, some of which have already been sold to companies abroad, and this is one of the flourishing industries in the local high-tech industry.

The automotive world has undergone far-reaching changes in recent years, and technologies from other sectors are being adapted to this changing environment.

This great potential has not escaped the eyes of Saint-Gobain Sekurit, which now invites Israeli startups to present their developments and demonstrate Israeli innovation in the field of automotive. The event focuses on three core pillars : safety, user experience and sustainability, and the best start-up will win a POC with the European company. In addition, financial prizes will be awarded to the leading companies at the event.

The event, "Saint-Gobain Sekurit Innovation Rally", will take place on October 6, 10:00-14:00, at the offices of HFN by its subsidiary strategic consulting arm, Herzog Strategic (Yitzhak Sadeh 4, Tel Aviv). From those who apply, 7-12 companies will reach the finish line to present to the expert panel of judges, including those from Maniv Mobility (A leading Automotive VC) and Konnect VW (Research and innovation centre for Vauxwagon).

After the pitch presentations, there will be round tables led by company members with all the participants of the event. The discussions will delve into the depths of global trends and allow participants to better understand the company's agenda for the coming years.

Speakers at the event will include Bastien Beley, Marketing Director at Saint-Gobain Sekurit; Thibaut Heitz, Innovation and R&D Director at Saint-Gobain Sekurit; Sven Harmsen, Director External Ventures at Saint-Gobain; And Ofer Sachs, CEO of Herzog Strategies.

So, how can you win?

The companies that meet the competition criteria advertised on the challenge’s website will be screened by the company's expert team, and they will determine the 7-12 startups that will present their innovations and developments at the event. The criteria by which candidates will be selected at this stage are:

innovation

Technology Novelty / Performance / Product Differentiation

Relevancy and Impact

Technical feasibility

Integrability to Saint-Gobain portfolio

Cost effectiveness

Team potential

After the pitching rounds, five startups will move on to the next stage and participate in workshops with a professional technical team from Saint-Gobain Sekurit. During the workshops both parties will examine how the startup solution can be implemented in hopes of a POC.



The Saint-Gobain Group is an industrial giant established more than 350 years ago. It is on the Fortune Global 500 list and is one of the 100 most innovative groups in the world. It provides solutions in the areas of mobility, healthcare, construction and manufacturing.

The company's subsidiary Saint-Gobain Sekurit is a leader in the field of automotive glazing. The company's glazing systems are focused on user experience, safety and sustainability. Working with almost all car manufacturers - electric and regular, high-end or mass market..

Furthermore, the group has R&D and collaboration capabilities with a wide variety of automakers in Europe, the East and the Americas, but this is the company's first active move in the field of automotive in Israel. The event is part of a larger and more significant move, so winning is of great value, as well as participation and exposure.



For more details and registration, follow this link.