Israeli company Diagnostic Robotics, which develops AI-powered medical solutions to improve patient care, announced a new collaboration with Ivy League school Brown University’s Lifespan Center for Digital Health. The joint venture will see the acceleration of Machine-Learning technologies to provide data-backed high-quality healthcare.

Optimizing healthcare for patients and providers

The partnership will continue the advancement of AI-powered healthcare systems to improve patient care and outcomes, help predict treatments and deploy preemptive healthcare, while also reducing the incredible costs of quality medical care, especially in the U.S. The collaboration will focus on overcoming some of the most challenging pain points along the care continuum, including predicting avoidable events and ensuring access to the most appropriate level of care for an individual's unique needs.

Diagnostic Robotics has already established key partnerships with healthcare providers in both Israel and the U.S.with a focus on identifying which patients will benefit from proactive interventions to improve their health and avoid unnecessary spending. Furthermore, the AI-driven innovation will help the other side of the healthcare coin, as in the patients, who will receive real-time insight regarding their condition, helping reduce costly and sometimes unnecessary hospitalization. By tailoring medical care to the patients’ needs, healthcare providers can optimize priority care and better budget instead of focusing on per capita spending.

"The US health system is under considerable strain from fragmented care management and the subsequent poor outcomes and avoidable financial waste," said Jonathan Amir, Diagnostic Robotics' CEO. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning are ideally suited to help prevent gaps in care before they occur, leading to more coordinated care and better quality of life for patients with chronic conditions."

The Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health was founded to accelerate the creation of digital health innovations that improve lives. The leadership of the Center includes anthropologists, psychologists, computer scientists, engineers, and physicians. Building on direct connections with our patients, communities, and practitioners, the Center's research is informed by both current and future clinical needs. The team collaboratively designs, tests, and deploys digital health projects that address society's most pressing health challenges. Key initiatives include multiple federally-funded grants that span from early-stage scientific discovery to late-stage implementation; education for learners ranging from undergraduate to practicing clinicians; and partnerships with organizations like Diagnostic Robotics that allow a quick scaling of the science, toward impact.

In addition to its robust suite of patient triage and navigation tools, Diagnostic Robotics has recently adapted its technology to develop a separate COVID-19 risk assessment and monitoring tool. In partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Health, Diagnostic Robotics has rolled out the platform to all Rhode Island residents, as well as working with Salesforce and Deloitte to make the platform available to governments and healthcare systems globally.

"Diagnostic Robotics is making a real difference to patients with cutting-edge patient navigation tools, COVID-19 assessment capabilities, and highly accurate predictive analytics," said Dr. Megan Ranney, founding Director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health. "We are excited to work together on validating and refining this approach to augmenting the health system with artificial intelligence to expand access to high-quality care."

Diagnostic Robotics was founded in 2017 by three true experts in their fields, starting with CEO Jonathan Amir, who was picked in Forbes 30 under 30 rising stars; Chairwoman and AI expert Dr. Kira Radinsky, also a Forbes 30 under 30 star, as well as co-founding Ebay acquired SalesPredict; and Engineering Director Professor Moshe Shoham, a robotics specialist who previously co-founded two NASDAQ companies in Microbot Medical and Mazor Robotics. The company’s headquarters are based in Tel Aviv. To date, Diagnostic Robotics has raised $24 million.