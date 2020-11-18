Israeli company Foretellix, developer of safety verification software for the autonomous vehicle industry, has joined forces with multinational automotive manufacturer DENSO Corp. The Japanese supplier have identified Foretellix’s measurable safety product, Foretify, as an ideal advanced coverage driven verification platform. This, according to the company, will help reduce development costs and time-to-market for its line of Advanced Driver Assisted Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions, while also adding to the extensive safety measures already in place.

DENSO with the scale, and Foretellix with software

The Foretify platform provides a significant reduction in cost of failure by identifying bugs, edge cases and unknowns early in the development cycle. Foretellix’s system further reduces unnecessary recalls, as well as lowers the cost of testing by providing unparalleled productivity gains through automation. It also allows for a reduction in time to deployment of ADAS and automated driving functions by utilizing proven coverage driven methodologies.

DENSO’s commitment to safety and quality were key considerations throughout this collaboration. “DENSO considers the quality and safety of its ADAS and autonomous vehicles of the outmost importance, said Tasuku Hayakawa, Manager of DENSO AUTOMOTIVE Deutschland GmbH. “Following a successful pilot earlier this year, DENSO Germany decided to collaborate with Foretellix and to use the Foretify platform with a number of DENSO’s ADAS solutions. We see the potential of Foretellix’s intelligent verification platform to enable DENSO to ensure safety as we scale from ADAS solutions to advanced driving solutions.”

Foretellix recently released an ADAS and Highway solution that provides an out-of-the-box library of scenarios, test suite and a reference verification plan designed to safely deploy current and future generation automated driving functions. This significant partnership with a leading automotive supplier continues the Israeli company’s current hot streak, with the industry realizing the tech’s monumental value to producing the safe and cost-effective autonomous future we all dream about. Just last month Foretellix partnered with driver assistance developer Mobileye on a project to keep ADAS and AV vehicles in the right lane.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to work with DENSO Corporation, a leader in advanced driving systems. We share a common vision on the importance of uncompromising quality and safety. We look forward to working together, combining the power of DENSO’s scale and experience with Fortellix’s coverage driven verification technology,” said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix.