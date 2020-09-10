Israeli-American startup Deel, which created a payment and compliance system for a global workforce, announced a $30 million funding round. The announcement comes just four months after we reported a $14 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Deel’s system assists organizations and companies with managing a global workforce and providing payment options for a global supplier network. The company aims to digitize and automate the onboarding, contract, and payment process onto one easy-to-use platform. The system enables employers the choice of method of payment for their employees, whether through wire transfer, PayPal or ACH systems, credit, while employees have the power to decide if the funds are deposited directly into their bank account or PayPal account. Moreover, the system provides employers with a one-click solution to all their payment woes, offering them different payment options. For example, achievement-based bonuses fo salespeople.

If the business operates in the U.S., then the system collects all the necessary info for tax purposes and automates the tax forms. Every time Deel’s platform is used to create a contract, the relevant info is transmitted to the tax form system, which at the end of the year has all your 1099s prepared to submit to the IRS.

Deel’s $30 million Series B was led by U.S. based VC Spark Capital along with existing investors. Spark was the VC behind Postmates being acquired by Uber for $2.65 billion. Among the existing investors, we find Andreessen Horowitz, which was founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen, Netscape founder, and Ben Horowitz, who founded Opsware. In addition to the investor list, the most prestigious accelerator in the world Y-Combinator; GitHub CEO Nat Friedman; Ryan Peterson; Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer, and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder. The first investor to buy into the good Deel was Israeli VC Sarona Partners.

CEO Alex Bouaziz responded regarding the funding round, saying: “We have completely canceled out the geographical limitation of recruiting talent, by bridging the labor laws and local payment methods, and automating the process, which turned previously complicated hiring and payment issues into a simple click. Just by making that switch, we have expanded our customers’ potential talent pool from which to recruit to the whole world.”

Deel was founded in 2018 by CEO Alex Bouaziz and CRO Shuo Wang. According to Deel, it currently has 400 customers in over 110 different countries, with most of them being startups. This points as a further indication of the growing trend of hiring a globally distributed workforce, while managing a global supplier network as well. Currently, the company employs a team of 36 - a third of them work at the Israel-based R&D center, with the rest operating from the U.S. headquarters. Deel has raised a total of $48 million to-date, including a $4 million Seed round led by Soma, AltaIR, and Angel investors.