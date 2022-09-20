Pente Networks Closes $10 Million A-Round Further Accelerating Global Expansion

Credit: Pente

Pente Networks, developer of IT-friendly private enterprise LTE/5G solutions for service providers and end customers, today announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by INcapital Ventures, with the participation of other notable private investors including existing investor Magma Ventures and Global Brain. This new round brings Pente’s total capital raised to $15 million. The company was founded in 2015 by Jonathan Schwartz (CTO).

A new Israeli government program will accompany high-tech companies in reducing gender gaps

The government is calling on high-tech companies to submit their applications for a new program, which will map existing gender gaps and help implements gender equality practices in their organization. The pilot program will select 5 high-tech companies and investigate different criteria, such as percentage of women employed, percentage of direct employees, levels of seniority and more. Today, only about a third of all high-tech workers are women, and the government's goal is to reach 43 percent of women in the field by 2035. We will keep a watchful eye to see if this pilot is fruitful, and hopefully, other governments can learn by Israel’s lead.

OurCrowd has partnered up with the World Health Organization to launch a $200 million impact fund in partnership

WHO Foundation CEO Anil Soni (left) with OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved. Credit: Aurelio Di Muzio

The venture capital firm OurCroud announced the launch of a for-profit impact fund for investment in health technologies (GHEF - Global Health Equity Fund) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The goal of the fund, which will raise $200 million, will be to ensure solutions and equality in access to health services for the citizens of the world while achieving profitability for investors.

The cyber giant CrowdStrike invested in the Israeli Salt

The American cyber company CrowdStrike has announced that it has invested in the Israeli API security company Salt Security. The amount of the investment, made through its investment arm Falcon Fund, was not disclosed. In recent weeks, reports have been published that the American company, which competes with Israeli companies like Sentinel One and Cyberzen, is interested in opening a development center in Israel with the help of the purchase of an Israeli company.