Investments in climate tech in Israel are growing 2.6 times faster than the world rest of the world

Photo by Antonio Garcia / Unsplash

PLANETech and the Israel Innovation Authority updated a report mapping the country’s climate tech ecosystem. As part of this year’s update, PLANETech has identified 694 climate tech startups that have a direct impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions or on adapting to climate change, an increase of 57 startups compared to the previous year. 1 out of every 7 startups established in 2021 are from the climate tech field, a significant increase from 9% to 14% in one year. Moreover, Investments in climate-tech companies in Israel between 2018-2021 increased by 340%, 2.6 times faster than global investments in climate tech. Investments between 2021-2018 totalled 5.2 billion dollars and have reached nearly 1.5 billion in the first half of 2022. This means, 15% of the total investments in Israeli high-tech go to climate tech companies, a jump of about 50% compared to 2021 when only 10% of investments went to companies from the field.

VineSight Raises $4 million Seed to combat online misinformation

VineSight, the platform that tracks, analyzes, and mitigates online misinformation and toxicity against brands, campaigns, and causes, today announced $4 million raised in seed funding. The round was led by AnD Ventures, Lightbank, 25Madison, Technion investment arms, and additional angel investors. VineSight was founded in 2018 by Gideon Blocq (CEO), Nir Hauser (CTO), Yoel Grinshpon (VP of Research).

Walmart started using Israeli tech to help online shoppers get a better visual

Credit: Walmart

The American retail giant Walmart has begun allowing its U.S customers to use Israeli technology brought to us by Zeekit, which was purchased by Walmart last year. Zeekit’s technology allows customers to take pictures of themselves and virtually "measure" the clothes offered by Walmart before they purchase them. The technology is based on matching the topography of the customer’s body to that of the garment, to get the most accurate result possible without even entering a changing room. Zeekit was founded by Yael Vizel (CEO), Alon Kristal (CTO), and Nir Appleboim (VP R&D).

The Israeli startup Xtype raised $5.8 million

Xtype develops an automation platform for uploading and releasing versions in ServiceNow and other low-code systems. According to the company, its product reduces the number of errors and escalations by "combining modern DevOps practices with automation and synchronization technology tailored specifically to ServiceNow." The funding round was led by Columbia Capital with participation from Inner Loop Capital and SaaS Ventures. Xtype was founded in 2020 by Ron Gidron (CEO), Peter Szulman (CTO) and Tobi Stanzel (VP of Product).



