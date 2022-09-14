Assaf Rapaport and Einat Guez invest in the Israeli startup Sightfull

The Israeli startup Sightfull emerged from Stealth today and announced the closure of a Series A fundraising round worth $18 million led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global. Sightfull develops a platform for monitoring business processes for companies and correcting them in real-time to ensure that the company's business strategy and revenues are not harmed. The startup was founded by Noam Liran (CEO) and Alex Litvak (CTO). Liran was previously the CTO of Microsoft's R&D center in Israel, and in 2020 raised capital for his startup from his former boss, Assaf Rapaport, and an impressive line of angel investors including Einat Guez, CEO of Papaya Global; Dan Adika, CEO to WalkMe; and Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

Israeli VC funds made it to the list of the 50 favourite funds of entrepreneurs

This morning the Founder's Choice list of venture capital funds most loved by entrepreneurs was published. The Israeli VCs Pitango Venture Capital and Gove Ventures made it into the top 50, with Pitango reaching 33rd place and Grove Ventures getting 46th place. As part of the survey, hundreds of startup founders are asked to rate which of their investors they prefer to work with. The rating is updated about once every 3 months, and the next update is expected in January 2023.

Oren Zeev invests in the Israeli startup groundcover

The Israeli startup groundcover allows development teams to quickly identify and solve problems in their cloud environment using eBPF technology. Though Application performance monitoring or APM technologies have been around for a while, 70% of teams do not have an APM layer due to the high costs and complexity of existing solutions. Groundcover wants to change that. Today, the startup announced a Series A fundraising round worth $20 million. The round was led by Zeev Ventures with participation from Angular Ventures, Heavybit, and Jibe Ventures. Groundcover was founded in 2021 by Shahar Azulay (CEO) and Yechezkel Rabinovich. To date, they have raised $24.5 million and have 18 employees.

CYREBRO raises $40 million

CYREBRO, the Israeli startup dealing with Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, today announced a $40 million Series C investment round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and Elaia. Existing investors Mangrove Capital Partners, Prytek, Bank Mizrachi, and InCapital Group also participated in the round. CYREBRO, which develops a cloud platform that allows organizations to establish their own SOC array in one place, was founded in 2013 by Nadav Arbel (CEO), and Dudu Jansenson (COO) and has raised $61 million to date.