CyberArk celebrates the inauguration of its new R&D Center in Beer Sheba to continue its expansion towards becoming a global leader in cybersecurity. Since 2014, Beer Sheva has been nationally recognized as Israel’s cyber capital, drawing expertise from Ben Gurion University, The National CERT, and the Israeli Defense Forces to create a strong ecosystem for cyber technology to thrive.

From startup to global corporation

CyberArk is an information and identity security company, leading the way for privileged access management for any identity. Headed by founder and CEO Udi Mokady, CyberArk is the second largest Israeli cyber company publicly traded on the NASDAQ. Over 6,700 corporate customers, comprised of over 50% Fortune 500 companies, rely on CyberArk to protect their data and defend against external and internal attacks in both the cloud and enterprise network.

Mokady explains how “the opening of an R&D center in Beer Sheba is another step in CyberArk’s long journey from a groundbreaking startup to a major global corporation that continues to grow with a place at the forefront of technology, protecting the sensitive assets of the world’s leading corporations. The employees of the new center join the company’s general R&D organization. We are proud to make CyberArk’s Israeli innovation available to our global customers from Israel's capital of the Negev.”

Left to right: President of the Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Prof. Daniel Chamovitz; CEO of Gav-Yam Avi Jacobovitz, CyberArk’s founder and CEO Udi Mokady, CyberArk Beer Sheba Mayor, Ruvik Danilovich; and Chen Bitan - General Manager of CyberArk’s headquarters in Israel and CyberArk's chief product officer. Credit: Diego Mitelberg

As part of their plan, CyberArk will onboard over 200 new employees in Israel by the end of 2021 to add to their exponentially growing global team.

“The location of the new center at the Capital of Israel's south is advantageous and valuable for us,” said Chen Bitan, GM of CyberArk Israel and the company's Chief Product Officer. “The proximity to IDF’s C4i corps, the Ben Gurion University, global brands, and startups at Beer Sheba’s cyber compound is a considerable edge for CyberArk and employees alike. We welcome the opportunity to join the construction of this unique ecosystem of government agencies, academia, and industry at the capital of the Negev, reinforcing the Israeli high-tech industry and branding Beer Sheba as a global cyber center.”

Beer Sheba Mayor, Ruvik Danilovich, said, “CyberArk’s joining the high tech park of Beer Sheba is a global breakthrough for the city. It will cement the status of the innovation campus. It is excellent news for other multinational corporations. We look forward to making the park a central employment hub in cyber, technology, and innovation.”