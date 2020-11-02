American edtech company Course Hero, an online learning platform for course-specific study resources, announced the acquisition of Israeli startup Symbolab, which develops AI-powered math discovery tools. This rare edtech acquisition comes months after Course Hero secured an $80 million Series B, further showcasing the company’s commitment to innovating digital education. Further details regarding the acquisition have yet to made public.

Symbolab was founded by a team of math experts and computer scientists, and helps students better understand and practice math problems across a range of educational levels and subjects, such as advanced algebra, trigonometry, calculus, chemistry, and physics. Having launched a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered geometry solution, Symbolab claims to be the only math education platform in the world that can help students and educators solve complex geometry problems featuring detailed explanations and proofs. Symbolab's expertise in AI and learning science will amplify Course Hero's future development of cutting-edge resources and tools for learners.

"We are constantly exploring innovative ways to make mathematics accessible for students, reducing anxiety and equipping them with the understanding they need to persist at the next level," said Michal Avny, co-founder and CEO of Symbolab. "By joining forces with Course Hero, our technology solutions will give many millions of students the confidence they need for broader educational success."

Obviously, a lot of us need help when it comes to complex math. How many times as a college student did you chew off your pencil trying to figure out just how to spell trigonometry? As one of the most advanced mathematics calculators in the world, Symbolab provides a deep solution for students and has been used by over 50 million users to work through and understand one billion questions and explanations in 2020 alone. The company states that it’s pretty common for students taking remedial math to still not succeed the course, therefore leading Symbolab to provide an alternative learning method to the crucial study of mathematics.

"College-level math is among the most challenging subjects for students, but it's also one of the most important gateways to college success. This is about complementing great teaching by providing students with another way to ask and answer questions, practice, and master critical concepts," said Andrew Grauer, co-founder and CEO of Course Hero. "The Symbolab team is tightly aligned with our culture and values. They share our primary mission to provide access and equity to all students, helping them graduate, confident and prepared."

Symbolab, which was founded in 2011 by CEO Michal Avny and CTO Lev Alyshayev, provides students with step-by-step explanations of complex problems, along with adaptive learning ranging from elementary level math to advanced university courses. While the Symbolab technology will be integrated into the Course Hero platform, Symbolab will retain its existing brand and team of mathematicians, developers, and computer scientists.