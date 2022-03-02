Connecteam, the SaaS product that allows companies to empower, manage, and engage their deskless workforce, today announced it has raised $120 million in a Series C funding round. The round was co-led by equity firm Stripes and private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Tiger Global, Qumra Capital, and Eyal Ofer’s O.G. Tech.

As its name suggests, a deskless employee is a worker who doesn't per se sit behind a designated desk to perform their job. Yes, deskless workers can include those who are now working from home due to the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it mainly refers to low-tech, blue-collar jobs, such as those in the industries of agriculture, food & beverage, hospitality, cleaning, retail, and education. Since there are about 2.7 billion workers (80% of the global workforce) that aren't tied to a desk, there is a need to manage those workers and businesses more efficiently.

Connecteam is offering a platform that offers real-time, trackable, digital, and measurable insights to managers looking to operate their business and deskless workers better. Their platform is divided into three different hubs that help with day-to-day business activity: operations, communications, and HR/people management. The operations aspect allows for time-tracking, scheduling, checklists, forms, task management, and attendance; the communication aspect offers internal chats, organizational directory, updates, announcements, and surveys; the HR/ people management aspect is used for employee documentation management, employee timeline, training, internal recognition and rewards, and skill-building.

The best thing about Connecteam is that it is suitable for companies both big and small, in any sort of industry. Whether a small independent shop or a Fortune 500 firm, dealing with security, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, or hospitality, Connecteam’s all-in-one app is fully customizable to serve any company’s needs– without the need for IT support. They offer different plans to accommodate different business sizes and needs, with a focus on low-tech necessities. Connecteam’s powerful yet versatile platform is extremely easy to adopt and use.

Connecteam's team. Credit: Gil Chieun.

Connecteam has over 20 000 global customers in over 80 countries worldwide, including leading brands like SodaStream (PepsiCo), Sodexo, Saint Gobain, and Berry Global. This new funding round will allow them to scale their global operations even further, triple their team size, and expand their R&D and marketing.

Connecteam was founded in 2016 by Amir Nehemia (CEO). To date, they have raised $160 million.