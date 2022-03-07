Cider Security, the world’s first AppSec Operating System, emerged from stealth today, announcing that it has raised $38 million in funding, with a recent Series A round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Glilot Capital Partners.

The diversity, velocity, and dynamic nature of today’s engineering ecosystem have introduced a wide array of new security challenges and gaps, which are both slowing down engineering as well as continuously being taken advantage of by hackers. The methods that companies are using are not keeping pace with the threat landscape, which is creating serious vulnerabilities that impact businesses globally.

Poised to become the industry standard for CI/CD security

Cider Security’s platform provides a unified view of the entire engineering ecosystem. It is the first-of-its-kind AppSec Operating System that provides Security teams with an in-depth, comprehensive understanding and view of the technologies, systems, and processes unique to every engineering environment. Security teams are provided with a highly tailored set of controls and solutions to optimize security and achieve full resilience across the entire CI/CD pipeline - all the way from code to deployment. Designed to eliminate the friction between Security teams and Engineering groups, Cider Security allows for AppSec programs to be implemented within minutes; they are democratizing security and allowing AppSec to become a commodity consumable by organizations from all verticals, sizes, and maturity levels. Cider Security’s solution has made a great deal of impact for its customers in a short amount of time and has provided a novel approach to application security that takes the realities of development into account.

Guy Flechter, CEO and co-founder of Cider Security stated, “My co-founder Daniel and I endured many of the same challenges that security engineers face today, so we set out to build a new approach. By removing the barriers to implementing protection - in essence, democratizing security for AppSec teams - we are changing processes that many felt were set in stone. The level of excitement from users completely exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to change how Security and Engineering teams from companies everywhere operate.”

Cider Security's team. Credit: Victor Levi

Even at such an early-stage Cider Security reached impressive milestones and received incredible feedback from the market. The new capital therefore couldn't have come at a better time. The funding will be used to expand R&D operations in Israel and open new offices globally to support growing demand. Already in use with dozens of global companies, the company also boasts security leaders from Atlassian, Databricks, Netflix, Rapid7, Built Technologies, Lemonade, Rapyd, and others as part of their advisory board and investors.

Cider Security was founded in late 2020 by Guy Flechter (CEO) and Daniel Krivelevich (CTO).

